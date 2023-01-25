SynSaber Named a Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report on Manufacturing - OT Security Solutions

Leading Global Technology Research Firm Recognizes SynSaber for its Product Roadmap, Market Knowledge, and Growth Potential

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SynSaber , an early-stage ICS/OT cybersecurity and asset monitoring company, today announced Information Services Group (ISG) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has recognized the company as a "Rising Star" in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report on Manufacturing Security Solutions . SynSaber received this designation for the quadrant OT Security Solutions.

ISG defines Rising Stars as those organizations that have promising portfolios or the market experience to become a Leader, including the required roadmap and adequate focus on key market trends and customer requirements. ISG expects Rising Stars to reach the Leader quadrant within the next 12 to 24 months if they continue their delivery of above-average market impact and strength of innovation.

Among SynSaber's strengths, ISG noted:

Decoupling data collection and analysis from event management: In most OT security solutions, the sensing, collection, and analysis are tied to the central console, which cannot be decoupled. SynSaber facilitates decoupling, enabling data collection and analysis, and sends it to one or many facets of existing infrastructure such as SIEMs, SOARs, data lakes, or MSSPs.





A unique vendor-agnostic software solution for OT monitoring: SynSaber enables enterprises to bring OT data into their existing infrastructure. As customers have their own enterprise solutions, established SOCs, and processes, they are often reluctant to get new solutions. SynSaber provides asset ID, threat detection, and baselines on a small scale. The software can offer these functionalities at the edge and does not require users to keep the data solely within SynSaber's software.

"We're proud to be recognized by ISG as a Rising Star in its manufacturing security solutions report," said Jori VanAntwerp, Co-Founder/CEO of SynSaber. "This recognition reinforces the importance of what we're building. Without question, critical infrastructure like energy, utilities, and manufacturing needs a better way to quantify the risk of vulnerabilities and help defend against threats. Our goal is to provide a much-needed solution that enables operators, engineers, and security teams to gain visibility so that they can protect their operational technologies and industrial control systems."

As noted in the report, Avimanyu Basu, Lead Analyst at ISG, said, "SynSaber facilitates bringing the data from the edge to an enterprise's existing infrastructure, solutions, and workflows."

To learn more about this research and why ISG recognizes SynSaber as a Rising Star, visit https://synsaber.com/company/isg-ot-security-solutions-quadrant-rising-star .

About SynSaber

SynSaber is the simple, flexible, and scalable industrial asset and network monitoring solution that provides continuous insight into the status, vulnerabilities, and threats across every point in the industrial ecosystem, empowering operators to observe, detect and defend OT/IT systems and protect critical infrastructure. SynSaber is privately held with funding from SYN Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Cyber Mentor Fund. Learn more at SynSaber.com .

