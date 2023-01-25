TRIUMPH AWARDED DOOR ACTUATION CONTRACT FROM AIRBUS

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products and Services business has been awarded a contract from Airbus to provide A220 On Wing Emergency Exit Door (OWEED) control cables. The multi-year contract will be performed in Shelbyville, Indiana.

"Building upon our long-term relationship with Airbus and providing support throughout the product lifecycle, this award is a testament to our continued commitment to servicing our valued customers," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "The OWEED cable is just one of the many solutions TRIUMPH provides to Airbus and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with this contract extension."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

