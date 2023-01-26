Cary Carbonaro, CFP® Joins ACM Wealth

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM Wealth Services is pleased to announce that Cary Carbonaro, CFP® has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President, Director of Women and Wealth.

"We are thrilled to add Cary Carbonaro to the ACM Wealth team," said Kevin G. Kern, Partner, Direct Wealth Services, at ACM Wealth. "Her vast experience in the financial industry and her passion to empower women to control their financial destinies will take our expertise to the next level."

Cary is an award-winning Certified Financial Planner professional with over 25 years of experience. She is a tireless advocate for women in the financial industry and is passionate about increasing financial literacy and empowering women to overcome any financial challenge they face. Before joining ACM Wealth, Ms. Carbonaro was Vice President, Head of Office at Goldman Sachs. She also served as Head of Women's Leadership at United Capital.

Cary is the author of the bestselling wealth management book for women, The Money Queen's Guide: For Women Who Want to Build Wealth and Banish Fear. She is a CFP® Board Ambassador and was appointed to represent the industry in the media. She is the 2016 recipient of the prestigious Investment News Women to Watch award and was ranked #4 on Investopedia's Top 100 Financial Advisors list in 2019. Her expertise is highly sought after, and she has offered commentary while appearing on both local and national television news outlets.

With ACM Wealth, Cary will provide objective, impartial, and comprehensive Private Wealth Management Services, skillfully guiding her clients through their financial ups and downs. She will also spearhead the establishment of the Women and Wealth division of ACM Wealth, which aims to provide women and families strategic financial planning guidance and wealth management support to help them live the lives they want.

Cary earned her Master of Business Administration from Long Island University, Post. She currently resides in Winter Garden, FL. Outside of her work, she is a yoga instructor and beauty enthusiast.

About Advisors Capital Management, LLC (ACM)

Established in 1998, ACM manages $6 billion in private client and separate account portfolios with customized domestic and international strategies ranging from capital appreciation to capital preservation. The firm's investment team is comprised of experienced professionals formerly from academia, the Federal Reserve and Wall Street. The firm's senior economic advisor is former Federal Reserve Chairman, Dr. Alan Greenspan. Headquartered in Ridgewood, NJ, ACM's institutional partners include more than 60 broker-dealers and investment and advisory firms throughout the United States.

