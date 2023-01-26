Relay Payments successfully secures nationwide acceptance across U.S. warehouses

Rapidly growing fintech reports accelerated adoption of its digital payments platform, now accepted at 10 of the top 10 unloading and cold storage companies

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the supply chain, logistics, and trucking industries, is now accepted at 10 of the top 10 unloading companies in the United States. Known for its dependable technology and excellent customer service, Relay is seeing accelerated adoption of its technology platform for an industry that has been traditionally underserved. To date, over 300,000 carriers and drivers rely on Relay for payments, including 8 of the top 10 LTL carriers, 10 of the top 30 FTL carriers, the largest traditional and digital freight brokers in the United States, and 85,000+ midsize fleets and owner operators. As a result of this growth, virtually every grocery and cold storage warehouse in the United States now accepts Relay as a preferred form of payment.

Relay Payments - instant, electronic lumper payments (PRNewsfoto/Relay Payments) (PRNewswire)

"Since implementing Relay, drivers are saving significant time on the dock, improving the turnaround times at our distribution centers," said Sudarsan Thattai, Chief Information Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of Lineage Logistics. "Our warehouse staff enjoys working with Relay as well. Their customer service is also among the best I've seen in the logistics industry."

Founded in 2019, Relay launched with a mission to digitally transform logistics. The company's co-founders witnessed how much time was wasted while drivers waited at warehouses for manual cash and fleet check authorizations. They worked alongside the industry to develop an entirely digital, secure, and contactless payment solution. Carriers and drivers quickly adopted Relay allowing them to spend less time waiting and more time earning. Carriers and drivers aren't the only benefiting parties though—with reduced time at the dock for each truckload, warehouses process more deliveries daily, enabling them to get goods onto store shelves more efficiently.

"We've known Spencer and Ryan for a long time. What I love about Relay is they create real solutions to problems that carriers in our network face everyday," said Angela Nanenhorn, VP Accounts Payable, Coyote Logistics, A UPS Company. "We were dealing with over 12,000 calls a month for authorization of lumper fees, and there was no alternative until we found Relay. We appreciate how they've continued to meet our technology needs, integrate directly into our proprietary TMS, and answer our calls whenever we need them. The logistics industry needs more service-minded companies like Relay, especially if we want to continue recruiting carriers to join our networks."

For an industry plagued by poor service, outdated technology, and retention challenges, Relay's platform is designed to make the payment process more efficient and reliable. Relay gets drivers back on the road more quickly, provides instant driver reimbursement eliminating short pay, and reduces friction and fraud across the supply chain.

"Our operations and accounting teams have appreciated Relay's solution," said Todd Polen, VP Pricing Services, Old Dominion Freight Line. "We had a billing and reconciliation issue that required additional resources and resulted in lost reimbursements. Because we receive digital receipts that correspond directly to our internal PRO numbers, we don't have to worry about lost receipts anymore. Overall, we experience fewer headaches and have increased revenue from cost centers that we never were able to get reimbursed before Relay."

"Relay undoubtedly reduces detention time on the dock, and our drivers utilize their hours of service more efficiently," said John Vesey, Fuel & Routing Specialist at Hirschbach. "Drivers also appreciate a streamlined lumper payment process, and the digital lumper receipt automatically feeds our payroll and billing systems for even more efficiency."

Relay has received numerous awards for its technology, customer service, and culture including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, the FreightTech100 List, and Inc Magazine's List of Best Workplaces. For more information about Relay Payments or to download the app, visit RelayPayments.com.

About Relay Payments

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 carriers and drivers, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cash and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, Old Dominion Freight Line, and others to streamline their payment process and optimize operations to get consumer products to shelves quickly. For more information about Relay or to download the app, visit relaypayments.com .

