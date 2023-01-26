Shrieve Chemical Acquires Chem One

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrieve Chemical Company, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading, value-added chemicals distributor, announced today that it has acquired Chem One. Based in Houston, TX, Chem One is a provider of dry chemicals that are sourced and developed for a range of industrial applications including water treatment, micro-nutrients, animal feed, oil and gas, and other industries across North America. Chem One's product suite includes copper sulfate, sodium sulfide, zinc sulfate, and other dry chemicals.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Chem One team to the Shrieve family", commented George Fuller, Shrieve's CEO. "The company is a natural fit for our business, providing the same extraordinary customer experience Shrieve has prioritized since inception. We look forward to collaborating with Terry Podlogar, as he continues to manage Chem One, and expanding our suite of specialty and commodity chemicals for customers in the water treatment, agricultural, and industrial markets."

Chem One's President, Terry Podlogar, remarked "I am incredibly proud of the business we've built at Chem One. As we embarked on the search for a partner, it was crucial for us to continue our legacy in supporting our customers, fostering partnerships with our global suppliers, and providing growth opportunities for our employees. We found all of that and more in Shrieve and are very excited for the new partnership and collaboration in supporting Chem One's next phase of growth."

About Chem One

Chem One is a premier distributor of an extensive line of dry chemicals to a diverse array of attractive end markets, including water treatment, animal feed, micro-nutrients, oil and gas, and general industrials. Based in Houston, TX, Chem One offers branded copper sulfate, sodium sulfide, zinc sulfate, potassium hydroxide, and other chemicals. Capabilities include international procurement, multi-sourcing, regulatory compliance, full truckload, less-than-truckload, inventory management, and other logistics. For more information, visit www.chemone.com.

About Shrieve

Shrieve, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a leading, value-added chemicals distributor serving attractive markets and end-use applications globally. Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve has leveraged its knowledge network to find the best match between suppliers, customer needs, and product applications. Through its four operating segments, Chemical Distribution, Specialty Lubricants and Enhancers, Energy Products and Services, and Custom Packaging, Shrieve markets over 700 products across more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.shrieve.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

