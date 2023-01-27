Kubota Suits Up with Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez to Sponsor Trackhouse Chevrolets in Six 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Races

For Each Race Kubota Serves as Chastain's Primary Sponsor, a $10,000 Donation Will Be Made to Long-Time Kubota Partner the Farmer Veteran Coalition for a Top-10 Finish

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced today that drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez will carry the familiar orange Kubota paint scheme in six races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. With the sponsorship, Kubota becomes the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing after serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet last season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022.

Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced that drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez will carry the familiar orange Kubota paint scheme in six races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. With the sponsorship, Kubota becomes the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing. (PRNewswire)

Kubota becomes the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing.

"Kubota's accelerated entry into the world of NASCAR is about more than just a commitment to racing," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. "It's about forming strategic partnerships that align with our core business and appeal to our loyal customer base. And after the excitement we all felt seeing Ross representing Kubota at Homestead-Miami last season, and his thrilling run through the playoffs, it was an easy decision to put the pedal to the metal on this sponsorship for the upcoming season."

Chastain will drive the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet at the Feb. 26 race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The 30-year-old Alva, Florida native will also race the Kubota paint scheme at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 16, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Sept. 10, and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 22.

"Growing up in a farming family, the hard work and lessons I learned are what has molded me into the racecar driver you see on the track today," said Chastain, who is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. "This sponsorship from Kubota is especially meaningful to me because it allows me to use my platform to shine a bright light on agriculture and on the men and women who work so hard to feed all of us. I'm excited to get the Kubota orange paint scheme back out on the track this season and also help military veterans get their start in farming with each top-10 finish."

Suárez, 31, of Monterrey, Mexico, will drive the No. 99 Kubota Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 24. The Texas race marks Suárez's first time in a Kubota-liveried race car.

"I feel like I am joining a new family," said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity title in 2016 and a Cup race in 2022. "Ross has told me so many good things about Kubota and their equipment, so I'm looking forward to joining him in Kubota Country."

Kubota and Trackhouse Racing are taking this sponsorship the extra mile in support of farmer veterans. In the five races Kubota is serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain's No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Farmer Veteran Coalition for a top-10 finish. The Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming, and since 2015, Kubota has partnered with FVC on the "Geared to Give" program which has provided $800,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated equipment.

Trackhouse Racing has high expectations for the 2023 season after serving as the breakout team in 2022. Competing for the first time as a two-car team, the two-year-old Trackhouse team won three races, posted 21 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes. Chastain finished second and Suárez 10th in the standings – career bests for each.

Kubota is known for its versatility, reliability, and durability across its complete lineup of equipment–from sub-compact, compact, and utility tractors, hay tools, and construction equipment, to residential lawn and garden, commercial turf equipment, and utility vehicles. Kubota customers take pride in getting things done on their properties and jobsites, and it's that 'do-it-yourself' spirit that led Kubota to become the #1 selling compact* and sub-compact** tractor brand in the U.S., as well as #1 rated for durability and owner experience in the U.S. ***

Trackhouse Founder and Owner Justin Marks credits the team's corporate relationships as key to his organization's quick success in the sport. "We are very proud to carry the Kubota brand on our race cars in 2023. I know many NASCAR fans are Kubota customers and will welcome Kubota's increased involvement with the sport this year."

The NASCAR season begins Feb. 5 with the Busch Clash non-points race at the Los Angeles Coliseum before the sport holds the 65th-running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.

* Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 20 horsepower models from 2009 to 2020

** Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 40 horsepower models from 2009 to 2021

*** Award based on 2021 Progressive Farmer Reader Insights Tractor Study

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com .

About Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing is a two-car Chevrolet team with drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. In just its second year of existence and first as a two-car team in 2022, it won three races, earned 21 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes. Chastain finished second and Suárez tenth in the season standings – career bests. The team is owned by former racer Justin Marks who has partnered with international entertainer Armando Christian "Pitbull" Pérez. The Trackhouse team has made increasing the NASCAR fan base one of its off the track missions by engaging in efforts to expose the sport to new audiences. The Trackhouse Racing shop is in Concord, North Carolina. For more information, visit Trackhouse.com .

Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced that drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez will carry the familiar orange Kubota paint scheme in six races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. With the sponsorship, Kubota becomes the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation