Commercial Real Estate Partner Joins Troutman Pepper's Growing National Team in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Beezhold, a commercial real estate attorney with demonstrated expertise in the healthcare industry and the single family and build-to-rent sectors of the housing industry, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group in Atlanta as a partner. She joins the firm from Nelson Mullins.

Beezhold represents healthcare providers and national real estate developers in structuring and facilitating complex commercial real estate transactions and matters, including, acquisitions, dispositions, pre- and post-closing development, leasing matters, and other arrangements. She is highly experienced in the leasing and ground leasing of medical office buildings and facilitating and managing compliant real estate arrangements between hospitals and physician groups in addition to representing national developers in assembling, acquiring, and developing single family and build-to-rent housing projects.

"Donna is a dynamic attorney with a broad range of real estate skills, including a great depth of experience in complex real estate finance, development, and leasing transactions," said Partner Anthony Greene, who leads Troutman Pepper's Real Estate Practice Group. "She is joining a team that has experienced notable growth in the last few years with more on the horizon."

"Her developer-oriented practice aligns nicely with our nationally recognized Real Estate Practice Group, and we have several client affinities that make this a smart fit," added Atlanta Office Managing Partner Chuck Palmer. "We are delighted to welcome Donna to our growing team in Atlanta."

Within the last few years, Troutman Pepper's real estate team in Atlanta added Partners Anna Altizer Dix, Christina Braisted Rogers, and Shelli Willis to its deep roster.

"Troutman Pepper's focus on client experience and value combined with its reputation in the real estate space appealed to me," Beezhold said. "I look forward to continuing to serve my clients with the support of this robust team in Atlanta and across the country."

Beezhold earned her JD from Emory Law School and her BA in legal studies from University of Central Florida.

Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group helps clients in their most complex real estate transactions. Clients include owners, developers, and financiers of some of the largest projects across the country in both the private and public sectors. The practice has been recognized by several leading industry authorities, including Chambers USA, Legal 500, and U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms", among others.

