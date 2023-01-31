Assentia, Inc. announces appointment of Brandon Evans as Chairman of the Board

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assentia, Inc. today announced Brandon Evans, previously Founder and CEO of Clintrax Global, Inc., has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board. Assentia is the global leader in clinical trial agreement negotiations and global clinical site payments, niche services to the pharmaceutical/biotech industry.

Mr. Evans joins the Assentia Board with over 25 years of experience in the clinical trials industry, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Clintrax Global, a then world-first global business focusing on clinical trial agreement negotiations and site payments. He founded Clintrax as CEO in 2013, and significantly expanded the company as a first of its kind through organic growth before completing a successful sale of the organization. Prior to founding Clintrax, Mr. Evans spent more than 15 years in leadership roles across global pharmaceutical service companies and law firms.

"I am enthusiastic to team up with Assentia to again build a market-leading venture in the global site payments and clinical trial agreement negotiation space," said Mr. Evans. "The Assentia principles have a proven track record of success in this area of clinical trials, and the gap to provide this service on an industry-leading platform is still unfilled after Clintrax was acquired and absorbed. We are positioned as a company to now fulfill the industry's global needs with regard to our services."

Established in 2022, Assentia is already assisting their customers with their capabilities in over 60 countries. "Brandon's history in this sector, coupled with his experience leading global entities makes him an ideal person for this role," said Alexa Spain, Assentia Vice President of Operations. "Our corporate purpose is to assist our customers in initiating clinical trials faster, thereby enabling life-changing therapies and devices to reach their intended population as soon as possible. The addition of Brandon to the Board will undoubtedly aid in our success and focus in delivering on those purposes."

About Assentia

Assentia, Inc. is a Raleigh-based company specializing in global clinical trial contract negotiation and investigator payments. The company acts as a functional service provider for pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs during the process of drug development. Assentia provides their clients with these services in over 60 countries. For more information, please visit assentiaglobal.com or contact info@assentiaglobal.com.

