LG STUDIO DELIVERS UNMATCHED INNOVATION AND MODERN DESIGN WITH NEW APPLIANCES AT KBIS 2023

New Lineup Includes Award-Winning MoodUP Refrigerator, Induction Slide-in Range for Multifunctional Cooking

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is unveiling a number of game-changing kitchen innovations under the LG STUDIO brand at KBIS 2023. Included in the new line is the award-winning MoodUP™ by LG STUDIO, a groundbreaking refrigerator that allows users to create a customized lighting scheme for the refrigerator with a wide range of vibrant colors to suit their mood or the environment. Also included in this year's LG STUDIO lineup is a new induction slide-in range featuring Air Fry and Air Sous Vide.

MoodUP by LG STUDIO

Delivering unrivaled design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, personalized kitchen, MoodUP by LG STUDIO allows users to tailor their refrigerator to their mood with customizable LED door panels and an integrated Bluetooth speaker. Through the LG ThinQ™ app, users can choose from 23 colors for the upper (refrigerator) door panel and 19 colors for the lower (freezer), giving them the ability to instantly change the atmosphere of their kitchen into a creative environment.

In addition to the stunning, interchangeable color options, LG's new 21-cubic-foot refrigerator brings music to the kitchen with a built-in Bluetooth® speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC. Plus, it's designed with convenient alerts that include illuminating and blinking door panels which activate when the refrigerator or freezer compartment has been left open – helping to prevent cold air loss and unnecessary energy consumption.

With its LED door panels switched off, the refrigerator offers a more traditional look in the kitchen with a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White (upper/lower panel, respectively). The sleek, timeless finish harmonizes with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different colored stones.

LG STUDIO Induction Slide-In Range

New to LG STUDIO's cooking lineup is the Induction Slide-In Range with Air Fry and Air Sous Vide. The new range delivers performance, efficiency and flexibility with an UltraHeat™ burner (up to 4.3Kw), multifunctional cooking modes, and a large 6.3-cubic-foot capacity. It offers convenient features such as InstaView®, which allows users to easily check the cooking progress with two quick knocks that illuminate the window.

The range features several cooking modalities to adapt to users' cooking needs, including Air Fry to deliver a crispy flavor fast with no preheating needed – saving time and counter space. Using low oven temperatures and airflow around vacuum-sealed ingredients, Air Sous Vide locks in moisture to deliver proteins that are tender, juicy and delicious. And for even baking on every rack, ProBake Convection® offers the gold standard in convection technology. For even more cooking flexibility, the induction elements offer speed heating, precision and responsiveness, resulting in super-fast boiling and scorch-free simmering, and LG STUDIO's exclusive red LED Bar Design displays power level settings for convenient monitoring.

Unique to the LG STUDIO Slide-In Range is its pro-style aesthetic featuring statement-worthy metal knobs that illuminate when active and a SmoothTouch™ glass display control panel to help deliver a sophisticated look and performance. It lines up with standard kitchen countertops, allowing users to achieve a streamlined, custom appearance. The range is also equipped with a Soft Close door, which operates smoothly and slowly, giving users a sense of luxury and ease.

Visitors attending KBIS 2023 can tour LG STUDIO's full line of luxury products at booth #W3045 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 31-Feb. 2. For more information on the full portfolio of LG STUDIO kitchen appliances, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions/lg-studio-products.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

