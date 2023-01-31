Mirror Digital Named a 2023 Ad Age Best Place to Work

Leading multicultural publisher and creator network celebrates its winning company culture with over 10 years of fostering connection, creativity, and community building

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirror Digital, a leading digital publishing network for Latinx, Black, Asian American & Pacific Islander, and LGBTQ+ audiences and creators, has been named a 2023 Ad Age Best Place to Work.

The annual award ranks companies leading in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership. This year, Ad Age honors 50 companies for their excellence while managing the challenges of a weakening economy, changing media market, and continued tight talent pool.

Mirror Digital connects brands with culture, content with commerce, and creators with community by crafting strategic digital media programs and activations that generate revenue, increase consumer engagement, and center culture.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ad Age as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work. Our vision is to be a change agent in creating a world inspired by human connection that provides access, opportunity, and fair value for diverse stories, innovations, and ideas. Our Mirror Digital team and publishers make this vision possible every day - with each client media campaign we deliver," said Sheila Marmon, Mirror Digital Founder/CEO

Throughout 2022, Mirror Digital has continued to grow its product lines and diverse team of experts. For more information about partnering with Mirror Digital for advertising placements, creator content, or career opportunities, please visit mirrordigital.com.

About Mirror Digital

Mirror Digital is the leading Black-owned digital publishing network for Latinx, Black, AAPI, and LGBTQ+ Creators. Founded by Sheila Marmon in 2012, we are a next generation digital publishing ecosystem of human-centered media experts, cultural tastemakers, and marketing mavericks who bridge forward-thinking Fortune 500 brands with their 1,000+ strong publisher and creator network, and diverse communities to inspire action and deliver results.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

