MPLX LP Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

- Fourth-quarter net income attributable to MPLX of $816 million and full-year net income of $3.9 billion
- Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1.5 billion and full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 billion
- Full-year 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $5.0 billion and over $3.5 billion in capital returned to unitholders
- Announced 2023 MPLX capital spending outlook of $950 million
MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported fourth-quarter 2022 net income attributable to MPLX of $816 million, compared with $830 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,454 million, compared with $1,445 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Logistics and Storage (L&S) segment adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $979 million, compared with $934 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gathering and Processing (G&P) segment adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $475 million, compared with $511 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
During the quarter, MPLX generated $1,368 million in net cash provided by operating activities, $1,270 million of distributable cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow after distributions of $294 million. MPLX announced a fourth-quarter 2022 distribution of $0.775 per common unit, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6x for the quarter. The leverage ratio was 3.5x at the end of the quarter.
For the full year 2022, MPLX generated $5,019 million in net cash provided by operating activities, $4,981 million of distributable cash flow, and $1,022 million of adjusted free cash flow after distributions.
"In 2022, MPLX increased its distribution by 10%, driven by solid operational performance and the strength and growth of our cash flows," said Michael J. Hennigan, MPLX chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Throughout the year, MPLX returned over $3.5 billion of capital to unitholders, while maintaining a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6x."
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions, except per unit and ratio data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to MPLX LP
$ 816
$ 830
$ 3,944
$ 3,077
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(a)
1,454
1,445
5,775
5,560
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,368
1,240
5,019
4,911
Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX LP(a)
1,270
1,207
4,981
4,785
Distribution per common unit(b)
$ 0.775
$ 0.705
$ 2.960
$ 3.360
Distribution coverage ratio(c)
1.6x
1.6x
1.6x
1.4x
Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA(d)
3.5x
3.7x
3.5x
3.7x
Cash paid for common unit repurchases
$ 176
$ 165
$ 491
$ 630
(a)
Non-GAAP measures calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation in the tables that follow.
(b)
Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner. The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a supplemental distribution of $0.575 per unit (the "Supplemental Distribution Amount") for the third quarter of 2021.
(c)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders divided by total GP and LP distributions. The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the impact of the Supplemental Distribution Amount.
(d)
Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. See reconciliation in the tables that follow.
Segment Results
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Segment income from operations (unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Logistics and Storage
$
812
$
750
$
3,216
$
3,012
Gathering and Processing(a)
248
306
1,695
980
Segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (unaudited)
Logistics and Storage
$
979
$
934
$
3,818
$
3,681
Gathering and Processing
475
511
1,957
1,879
(a)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a $509 million non-cash gain on a lease reclassification.
Logistics & Storage
L&S segment income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $62 million compared to the same period in 2021, while segment adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $45 million compared to the same period in 2021. These increases were primarily driven by higher pipeline tariff rates and contributions from joint ventures, partially offset by higher project related expenses.
Total pipeline throughputs were 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter, flat versus the same quarter of 2021. The average tariff rate was $0.89 per barrel for the quarter, an increase of 2% versus the same quarter of 2021. Terminal throughput was 3.0 million bpd for the quarter, an increase of 4% versus the same quarter of 2021.
Gathering & Processing
G&P segment income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $58 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $36 million compared to the same period in 2021, as higher volumes were offset largely by lower natural gas liquids prices.
In the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Gathered volumes averaged 6.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), a 14% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Processed volumes averaged 8.6 bcf/d, a 1% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Fractionated volumes averaged 583 thousand bpd, a 6% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2021.
In the Marcellus:
- Gathered volumes averaged 1.4 bcf/d in the fourth quarter, a 1% decrease versus the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Processed volumes averaged 5.5 bcf/d in the fourth quarter, a 2% decrease versus the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Fractionated volumes averaged 518 thousand bpd in the fourth quarter, a 7% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2021.
Strategic Update
MPLX's capital spending outlook for 2023 is $950 million, which includes approximately $800 million of growth capital and $150 million of maintenance capital. The capital spending plan focuses on expansions and de-bottlenecking of MPLX's existing L&S assets, and increasing G&P capacity to meet customer demand.
In the L&S segment, MPLX continues to expand natural gas long-haul and crude gathering pipelines supporting the Permian and Bakken basins. Specifically in the Permian, working with its partners, MPLX is progressing its natural gas strategy with the expansion of the Whistler pipeline from 2.0 bcf/d to 2.5 bcf/d, and the associated ADCC pipeline lateral into the Corpus Christi domestic and export markets.
In the G&P segment, MPLX remains focused on the Permian and Marcellus basins in response to producer demand. In the Permian, the 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) Torñado ll processing plant was placed into operation in the fourth quarter. MPLX is progressing its sixth 200 mmcf/d processing plant in the basin, Preakness ll, which is expected online in the first half of 2024. In the Marcellus, MPLX is progressing Harmon Creek ll, a 200 mmcf/d processing plant expected online in the first half of 2024.
Financial Position and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2022, MPLX had $238 million in cash, $2 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility, and $1.5 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC). MPLX's leverage ratio was 3.5x, below its stated target of 4.0x.
The partnership repurchased $176 million of common units held by the public in the fourth quarter, and $491 million for the full-year 2022. As of December 31, 2022, MPLX had approximately $846 million remaining available under its unit repurchase authorization.
MPLX is providing a notice of redemption for all of the $600 million outstanding Series B preferred units. The Series B preferred units are expected to be redeemed on February 15, 2023 at $1,000 per unit. The semi-annual distribution on the Series B preferred units will be paid in the usual manner on February 15, 2023 to the holders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2023. The foregoing is qualified in its entirety by the redemption notice to be distributed to the holders of the Series B preferred units and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, securities in any jurisdiction or a notice of redemption for the Series B preferred units.
Condensed Results of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions, except per unit data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues and other income:
Operating revenue
$
1,171
$
1,302
$
5,361
$
4,624
Operating revenue - related parties
1,330
1,292
5,180
4,951
Income from equity method investments
141
93
476
321
Other income(a)
20
47
596
131
Total revenues and other income
2,662
2,734
11,613
10,027
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses (including purchased product costs)
803
909
3,555
2,905
Operating expenses - related parties
389
340
1,467
1,328
Depreciation and amortization
305
316
1,230
1,287
Impairment expense
—
—
—
42
General and administrative expenses
87
86
335
353
Other taxes
18
27
115
120
Total costs and expenses
1,602
1,678
6,702
6,035
Income from operations
1,060
1,056
4,911
3,992
Interest and other financial costs
234
218
925
879
Income before income taxes
826
838
3,986
3,113
Provision for income taxes
2
—
8
1
Net income
824
838
3,978
3,112
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
8
8
34
35
Net income attributable to MPLX LP
816
830
3,944
3,077
Less: Series A preferred unitholders interest in net income
23
21
88
100
Less: Series B preferred unitholders interest in net income
10
10
41
41
Limited partners' interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP
$
783
$
799
$
3,815
$
2,936
Per Unit Data
Net income attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:
Common – basic
$
0.78
$
0.78
$
3.75
$
2.86
Common – diluted
$
0.78
$
0.78
$
3.75
$
2.86
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:
Common units – basic
1,003
1,019
1,010
1,027
Common units – diluted
1,003
1,019
1,010
1,027
(a)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a $509 million non-cash gain on a lease reclassification.
Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions, except ratio data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Common unit distributions declared by MPLX LP
Common units (LP) – public
$
274
$
259
$
1,063
$
1,257
Common units – MPC
502
456
1,917
2,175
Total GP and LP distribution declared(a)
776
715
2,980
3,432
Preferred unit distributions(b)
Series A preferred unit distributions(a)
23
21
88
100
Series B preferred unit distributions
10
10
41
41
Total preferred unit distributions
33
31
129
141
Other Financial Data
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(c)
1,454
1,445
5,775
5,560
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders(c)
$
1,237
$
1,176
$
4,852
$
4,644
Distribution coverage ratio(d)
1.6x
1.6x
1.6x
1.4x
Cash Flow Data
Net cash flow provided by (used in):
Operating activities
$
1,368
$
1,240
$
5,019
$
4,911
Investing activities
(280)
(141)
(956)
(518)
Financing activities
$
(971)
$
(1,125)
$
(3,838)
$
(4,395)
(a)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a supplemental distribution of $0.575 per unit (the "Supplemental Distribution Amount") in addition to the base distribution of $0.705 per unit.
(b)
Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A and Series B preferred units as well as distributions earned on the Series B preferred, assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors. Series A preferred unitholders receive the greater of $0.528125 per unit or the amount of per unit distributions paid to holders of MPLX LP common units. Series B preferred unitholders are entitled to receive a fixed distribution of $68.75 per unit, per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 or the first business day thereafter. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A and Series B preferred units are not available to common unitholders.
(c)
Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.
(d)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders divided by total GP and LP distribution declared. The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the impact of the Supplemental Distribution Amount.
Financial Data (unaudited)
(In millions, except ratio data)
December 31,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
238
$
13
Total assets
35,665
35,507
Total debt(a)
19,796
20,021
Redeemable preferred units
968
965
Total equity
$
12,546
$
12,052
Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA(b)
3.5x
3.7x
Partnership units outstanding:
MPC-held common units
647
647
Public common units
354
369
(a)
Includes outstanding intercompany borrowings of $1,450 million as of December 31, 2021. There were no intercompany borrowings outstanding as of December 31, 2022. Presented net of unamortized debt issuance costs, unamortized discount/premium and includes long-term debt due within one year.
(b)
Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. Face value total debt was $20,108 million and $20,359 million as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Logistics and Storage
Pipeline throughput (mbpd)
Crude oil pipelines
3,543
3,322
7 %
3,549
3,380
5 %
Product pipelines
2,068
2,264
(9) %
2,111
2,073
2 %
Total pipelines
5,611
5,586
0 %
5,660
5,453
4 %
Average tariff rates ($ per barrel)
Crude oil pipelines
$
0.93
$
0.93
— %
$
0.91
$
0.95
(4) %
Product pipelines
0.83
0.77
8 %
0.81
0.78
4 %
Total pipelines
$
0.89
$
0.87
2 %
$
0.87
$
0.89
(2) %
Terminal throughput (mbpd)
3,018
2,889
4 %
3,022
2,886
5 %
Barges at period-end
296
297
— %
296
297
— %
Towboats at period-end
23
23
— %
23
23
— %
Gathering and Processing Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Consolidated(a)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
1,359
1,371
(1) %
1,321
1,336
(1) %
Utica Operations(b)
—
—
— %
—
—
— %
Southwest Operations
1,398
1,315
6 %
1,374
1,346
2 %
Bakken Operations
167
152
10 %
152
150
1 %
Rockies Operations
435
406
7 %
427
439
(3) %
Total gathering throughput
3,359
3,244
4 %
3,274
3,271
— %
Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
4,076
4,098
(1) %
4,035
4,150
(3) %
Utica Operations(b)
—
—
— %
—
—
— %
Southwest Operations
1,456
1,381
5 %
1,448
1,328
9 %
Southern Appalachian Operations
209
235
(11) %
217
231
(6) %
Bakken Operations
167
152
10 %
146
149
(2) %
Rockies Operations
446
427
4 %
438
429
2 %
Total natural gas processed
6,354
6,293
1 %
6,284
6,287
— %
C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)
Marcellus Operations
518
485
7 %
488
484
1 %
Utica Operations(b)
—
—
— %
—
—
— %
Southwest Operations
—
—
— %
—
2
(100) %
Southern Appalachian Operations
11
12
(8) %
11
12
(8) %
Bakken Operations
22
23
(4) %
21
23
(9) %
Rockies Operations
3
4
(25) %
4
4
— %
Total C2 + NGLs fractionated
554
524
6 %
524
525
— %
(a)
Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements.
(b)
The Utica region relates to operations for partnership-operated equity method investments and thus does not have any operating statistics from a consolidated perspective. See table below for details on Utica.
Gathering and Processing Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Operated(a)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
1,359
1,371
(1) %
1,321
1,336
(1) %
Utica Operations
2,389
1,862
28 %
2,134
1,690
26 %
Southwest Operations
1,700
1,513
12 %
1,629
1,494
9 %
Bakken Operations
167
152
10 %
152
150
1 %
Rockies Operations
564
546
3 %
558
588
(5) %
Total gathering throughput
6,179
5,444
14 %
5,794
5,258
10 %
Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
5,549
5,637
(2) %
5,515
5,639
(2) %
Utica Operations
514
452
14 %
495
482
3 %
Southwest Operations
1,703
1,576
8 %
1,637
1,471
11 %
Southern Appalachian Operations
209
235
(11) %
217
231
(6) %
Bakken Operations
167
152
10 %
146
149
(2) %
Rockies Operations
446
427
4 %
438
429
2 %
Total natural gas processed
8,588
8,479
1 %
8,448
8,401
1 %
C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)
Marcellus Operations
518
485
7 %
488
484
1 %
Utica Operations
29
25
16 %
28
26
8 %
Southwest Operations
—
—
— %
—
2
(100) %
Southern Appalachian Operations
11
12
(8) %
11
12
(8) %
Bakken Operations
22
23
(4) %
21
23
(9) %
Rockies Operations
3
4
(25) %
4
4
— %
Total C2 + NGLs fractionated
583
549
6 %
552
551
— %
(a)
Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.
Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
$
979
$
934
$
3,818
$
3,681
G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
475
511
1,957
1,879
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
1,454
1,445
5,775
5,560
Depreciation and amortization
(305)
(316)
(1,230)
(1,287)
Gain on sales-type leases
—
—
509
—
Interest and other financial costs
(234)
(218)
(925)
(879)
Impairment expense
—
—
—
(42)
Income from equity method investments
141
93
476
321
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments
(202)
(166)
(652)
(537)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
10
38
39
Other(a)
(39)
(10)
(13)
(63)
Net income
$
824
$
838
$
3,978
$
3,112
(a)
Includes unrealized derivative gain/ (loss), non-cash equity based compensation, provision for income taxes, and other miscellaneous items.
L&S Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
L&S segment income from operations
$
812
$
750
$
3,216
$
3,012
Depreciation and amortization
128
132
515
546
Income from equity method investments
(84)
(41)
(267)
(153)
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments
117
88
329
262
Other
6
5
25
14
L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
$
979
$
934
$
3,818
$
3,681
G&P Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
G&P segment income from operations(a)
$
248
$
306
$
1,695
$
980
Depreciation and amortization
177
184
715
741
Gain on sales-type leases
—
—
(509)
—
Impairment expense
—
—
—
42
Income from equity method investments
(57)
(52)
(209)
(168)
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments
85
78
323
275
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9)
(10)
(38)
(39)
Other
31
5
(20)
48
G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
$
475
$
511
$
1,957
$
1,879
(a)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a $509 million non-cash gain on a lease reclassification.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income(a)
$
824
$
838
$
3,978
$
3,112
Provision for income taxes
2
—
8
1
Interest and other financial costs
234
218
925
879
Income from operations
1,060
1,056
4,911
3,992
Depreciation and amortization
305
316
1,230
1,287
Impairment expense
—
—
—
42
Income from equity method investments
(141)
(93)
(476)
(321)
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments
202
166
652
537
Gain on sales-type leases
—
—
(509)
—
Other
37
10
5
62
Adjusted EBITDA
1,463
1,455
5,813
5,599
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9)
(10)
(38)
(39)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
1,454
1,445
5,775
5,560
Deferred revenue impacts
71
12
158
88
Sales-type lease payments, net of income(b)
5
3
18
71
Net interest and other financial costs(c)
(216)
(201)
(851)
(819)
Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements
(51)
(38)
(144)
(88)
Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures paid out
(3)
(3)
(13)
(7)
Other
10
(11)
38
(20)
DCF attributable to MPLX LP
1,270
1,207
4,981
4,785
Preferred unit distributions(d)
(33)
(31)
(129)
(141)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders
$
1,237
$
1,176
$
4,852
$
4,644
(a)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a $509 million non-cash gain on a lease reclassification.
(b)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a one-time impact from Refining Logistics harmonization project of $54 million.
(c)
Excludes gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(d)
Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units, as well as cash distributions earned by the Series B preferred units (as the Series B preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually), assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units are not available to common unitholders. The distributions to Series A preferred unitholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the Supplemental Distribution Amount of $0.575 per unit, or a total of $18 million in addition to the base distributions.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Last Twelve Month (LTM) adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
LTM Net income
$
3,978
$
3,112
LTM Net income to adjusted EBITDA adjustments
1,797
2,448
LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
5,775
5,560
Consolidated total debt(a)
$
20,108
$
20,359
Consolidated total debt to adjusted EBITDA
3.5x
3.7x
(a)
Consolidated total debt excludes unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized discount/premium. Consolidated total debt includes long-term debt due within one year and outstanding borrowings under the loan agreement with MPC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,368
$
1,240
$
5,019
$
4,911
Changes in working capital items
(181)
(14)
(121)
(157)
All other, net
17
(15)
(34)
(26)
Loss/ (gain) on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1
(10)
Net interest and other financial costs(a)
216
201
851
819
Other adjustments related to equity method investments
29
19
74
29
Other
14
24
23
33
Adjusted EBITDA
1,463
1,455
5,813
5,599
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9)
(10)
(38)
(39)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
1,454
1,445
5,775
5,560
Deferred revenue impacts
71
12
158
88
Sales-type lease payments, net of income(b)
5
3
18
71
Net interest and other financial costs(a)
(216)
(201)
(851)
(819)
Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements
(51)
(38)
(144)
(88)
Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures paid out
(3)
(3)
(13)
(7)
Other
10
(11)
38
(20)
DCF attributable to MPLX LP
1,270
1,207
4,981
4,785
Preferred unit distributions(c)
(33)
(31)
(129)
(141)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders
$
1,237
$
1,176
$
4,852
$
4,644
(a)
Excludes gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a one-time impact from Refining Logistics harmonization project of $54 million.
(c)
Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units, as well as cash distributions earned by the Series B preferred units (as the Series B preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually), assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units are not available to common unitholders. The distributions to Series A preferred unitholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the Supplemental Distribution Amount of $18 million in addition to the base distributions.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities(a)
$
1,368
$
1,240
$
5,019
$
4,911
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow
Net cash used in investing activities
(280)
(141)
(956)
(518)
Contributions from MPC
14
14
44
45
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(9)
(10)
(38)
(39)
Adjusted Free cash flow
1,093
1,103
4,069
4,399
Base distributions paid to common and preferred unitholders(b)
(799)
(742)
(3,047)
(2,970)
Adjusted Free cash flow after distributions
$
294
$
361
$
1,022
$
1,429
(a)
The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include working capital draws of $181 million and $121 million, respectively. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include working capital draws of $14 million and $157 million, respectively.
(b)
The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 exclude the Supplemental Distribution Amount of $0.575 per unit, or a total of $603 million, distributed to unitholders in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Capital Expenditures (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Capital Expenditures:
Growth capital expenditures
$
214
$
133
$
665
$
407
Growth capital reimbursements(a)
(81)
(13)
(151)
(35)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
19
35
217
151
Return of capital
—
—
(11)
(36)
Capitalized interest
(2)
(2)
(8)
(13)
Total growth capital expenditures(b)
150
153
712
474
Maintenance capital expenditures
65
52
188
133
Maintenance capital reimbursements
(14)
(14)
(44)
(45)
Capitalized interest
—
—
(1)
(1)
Total maintenance capital expenditures
51
38
143
87
Total growth and maintenance capital expenditures
201
191
855
561
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates(c)
(19)
(35)
(217)
(151)
Return of capital(c)
—
—
11
36
Growth and maintenance capital reimbursements(a)(d)
95
27
195
80
Increase in capital accruals
(8)
(30)
(47)
(11)
Capitalized interest
2
2
9
14
Additions to property, plant and equipment(c)
$
271
$
155
$
806
$
529
(a)
Growth capital reimbursements include reimbursements from customers and our Sponsor. Prior periods have been updated to reflect these reimbursements to conform to the current period presentation.
(b)
Total growth capital expenditures exclude $28 million of acquisitions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
(c)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates, return of capital, and additions to property, plant and equipment, net are shown as separate lines within Investing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
(d)
Growth capital reimbursements are included in changes in deferred revenue within the operating activities section in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Maintenance capital reimbursements are included in the Contributions from MPC line within financing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
