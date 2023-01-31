Scratch and Wellfit Partner to Deliver Access to Flexible Payment Options to Dental Patients Across the Country

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Financial Inc. (Scratch), a fintech company that provides access to simple patient financing and payment solutions for healthcare providers, announced today that it has partnered with Wellfit Technologies, Inc. (Wellfit), a technology platform that makes financing, payments, and dental plans simple and accessible to patients at thousands of dental practices across the country. The new partnership aims to bring financial simplicity and convenience to patients seeking dental care.

Wellfit's technology platform puts patients in control of all financial aspects of their dental care through a simple and intuitive app where patients can access financial services from leading providers.

Scratch was a natural choice to partner with Wellfit thanks to the patient-friendly payment plan options, frictionless application process, and mobile-first design. Scratch offers access to the simplicity of "Buy Now Pay Later" in the dentist's office with financing options that have interest rates as low as 0% APR (loans originated by WebBank). Patients can apply for financing without affecting their credit and get instant approvals for amounts up to $10,000.

Wellfit's Financing MarketPlace, which includes Scratch's simple financing options, is currently available at hundreds of dental practices, including over 900 offices supported by Pacific Dental Services , one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO). Scratch and Wellfit will make this solution available to other dental practices, both independent and DSO-affiliated, across the country beginning late spring 2023.

"The team at Wellfit is dedicated to bringing innovative and patient-friendly solutions that increase case acceptance and access to care," said John Keatley, CEO and Co-Founder at Scratch. "They are a natural partner for Scratch as we work to deliver the world's simplest patient financing solutions."

"Scratch is a market leader in providing access to patient financing with products that deliver simplicity and flexibility to patients," said Fulton Collins, CEO of Wellfit. "We're excited to kick off this partnership and work together to change the way that patients pay for dental care."

Scratch is a financial technology company connecting patients and medical practices in the care now, pay later economy. Medical practices of every size—from Independents to large consolidators, use Scratch's platform to operationalize payments and better connect to patients. Scratch aims to bring medical care access to humans and pets alike, so all can live healthy, happy lives. For more information about Scratch, visit www.scratchpay.com or https://www.facebook.com/ScratchFinancial

Wellfit Technologies, Inc. (Wellfit) is a comprehensive fintech solution that helps dentists increase treatment acceptance, lower transaction and administrative costs, and provide transparency to support patient trust and retention. Wellfit's cloud-based technology integrates with practice operations to combine innovative dental benefits, patient financing, and payment processing thereby removing financial barriers to care. For more information or for a demo, please visit us at wellfit.com .

