Thunder Announces Strategic Partnership with RightRev

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder, a leading Salesforce consulting partner, today announces it has recently entered a strategic partnership with RightRev, a Santa Clara-based Revenue Recognition innovator for subscription and consumption-based revenue companies.

Thunder Logo (PRNewswire)

Thunder, a leading Salesforce consulting partner, announces strategic partnership with RightRev.

RightRev is a revenue sub-ledger embedded within the Salesforce platform. While Salesforce provides integrated CRM, CPQ, Subscriptions, Orders, Billing & Collections, RightRev complements Salesforce Revenue Cloud with advanced Revenue Recognition functionalities to perform accurate revenue accounting as per ASC606 & IFRS15 guidelines.

RightRev seamlessly integrates with sales and accounting processes, offering a united platform for sales operations and revenue reporting across all products and services - from subscriptions to one-time sales, services, training, promotions, and more.

Thunder's full-service Revenue Cloud practice is growing fast and fierce, just recently announcing that they are now one of the few officially Salesforce Approved Billing Partners. Thunder offers solutions and accelerators for CPQ, Billing and Subscription Management, so joining forces with RightRev to be able to offer customers even more in depth revenue recognition functionalities is an ideal match.

"I have worked with RightRev in the past and was truly impressed with the functionality and their team. In coming to Thunder to stand up the billing practice, a strategic partnership with RightRev was one of the first things on the road map. This partnership will empower our customers, enable them to get the most out of their Salesforce platform, and bolster their revenue recognition capabilities," said Christopher Dryden, Senior Director, Billing Practice Lead at Thunder.

ABOUT RightRev

RightRev is an Automated Revenue Recognition solution delivered at Hyper-Scale on the Salesforce platform. RightRev is committed to providing the most seamless and integrated revenue recognition solutions for modern businesses. From contract changes to subscription renewals, RightRev's trusted platform tracks the entirety of revenue contracts, from quote, order, invoice to revenue recognition and management reporting. More information at rightrev.com.

ABOUT THUNDER

Thunder is a pureplay Salesforce platform partner, proudly backed by Salesforce Ventures. Built by seasoned Salesforce professionals, they help businesses overcome their digital challenges and transform themselves into thriving organizations that produce results for both customer needs and company goals. Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and change management - across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company has a mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever. Follow Thunder on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/thundersf and learn more at thundersf.com.

Related Links

https://www.thundersf.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thunder, Inc