ASICS LAUNCHES THE GEL-NIMBUS® 25, THE MOST COMFORTABLE RUNNING SHOE AS TESTED BY RUNNERS*

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS is announcing the launch of the GEL-NIMBUS® 25 running shoes, the most comfortable running shoe*, designed to help everyone experience the uplifting power of running on the body and mind. Rated by runners as the best in comfort in an independent test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia, the GEL-NIMBUS® 25 offers more cushioning and softer landings for the most comfortable running experience.

The GEL-NIMBUS® 25 features new PureGEL™ technology which is softer than previous GEL® technology, creating soft landings. The PureGEL™ technology which is not visible from the outside is strategically integrated in the midsole to deliver enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions.

Designed to provide improved underfoot comfort, the shoe comes with new lightweight and energetic FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, featuring 20% more foam compared to previous iterations. The foam is made from at least 20% bio-based material from renewable sources such as leftover waste from sugarcane processing.

A new soft, yet breathable and stretchy knit tongue and collar construction deliver an easier step-in and a more adaptive fit, helping the shoe to feel like an extension of the foot and make each stride more comfortable and smooth.

Laura Bolgen, Senior Manager Global Product Line, Performance Running Footwear at ASICS said: "Following ASICS design philosophy, we use athlete wear testing, biomechanical research, sustainable methods and decades of craftmanship to create products that feel best for both body and mind. For the development of the GEL-NIMBUS® 25, we set the bar very high. We knew that our ambitious goal of 'creating the most comfortable running shoe' was one that would require even more design and development work as well as internal and external testing and consumer validation. As a team, we're incredible proud of what we've been able to accomplish throughout the 18+ months of tireless development work, and we hope that every runner will feel the difference that this uniquely comfortable GEL-NIMBUS® model has to offer."

ASICS Global commissioned Dr. Chris Bishop PhD from The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia to design and deliver an independent study to compare the comfort of the new GEL-NIMBUS® 25 shoe to three leading competitor shoes and its predecessor, the GEL-NIMBUS® 24. The research study explored three primary research questions, including, most importantly: Is the GEL-NIMBUS® 25 a more comfortable running shoe than the four comparator shoes tested?

100 runners (52 men, 48 women) were recruited for this study, which took place over an eight-week period. Study participants ran in all five pairs of shoes which were made to be completely unrecognizable, so no brand or design biases came into effect. The test participants had to run on an instrumented treadmill at a pace of 10km/hour for three minutes, and were asked to rate the comfort of each shoe based on various comfort related criteria, including heel cushioning, forefoot cushioning, shoe stability and forefoot flexibility.

An independent statistical analysis of the results using three different measurement models was conducted and the results were clear: The GEL-NIMBUS® 25 model was rated as the most comfortable running shoe.

Dr. Chris Bishop PhD, podiatrist and adjunct research fellow at the University of South Australia explained: "Comfort is a perception factor which is not a biomechanical variable and it's not the same for every individual. However, the results of this study were conclusive: the GEL-NIMBUS® 25 shoe was statistically the most comfortable running shoe tested."

The GEL-NIMBUS® 25 is available for men and women from ASICS retail, online stores and specialists running outlets globally from February 1, 2023 for $160 USD.

Is this really the most comfortable running shoe? Comfort is subjective, so judge for yourself. Try ASICS latest product innovation and tell us how running in ASICS makes you feel. To find out more about the GEL-NIMBUS® 25 shoe, please visit asics.com.

