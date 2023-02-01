Glance advances enterprise partnership program with key hire of Kristine Hansen

Veteran sales leader brings wealth of experience in enterprise CCaaS CX solutions

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the industry leader in Guided CX solutions, has hired seasoned sales and partner leader Kristine Hansen as its new VP of Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances. This key role underscores the importance of partnerships as a pillar of the company's growth as the industry-leading enterprise Guided CX solution.

"Glance recognizes the vital importance of our partners," said Hansen.

Hansen will be focused on relaunching the partnership program to provide an unrivaled experience for Glance's existing and future partners, enabling them to differentiate their offerings by delivering Glance's in-the-moment human guidance in digital spaces.

Hansen joins Glance with 25 years of diverse experience, including a focus on enterprise CCaaS CX solutions. She's been a high-performing leader for both direct and partner sales and is eager to bring that expertise to Glance's partner program.

"Kristine has the experience and focus to really propel our partner program where it needs to be," said Brian Hays, SVP of Sales. Hays said that Hansen's experience in leading partner organizations and truly being a partner will be a key asset for Glance. "She's seen how it is sitting on the other side of the desk and knows the importance of relationships," he said.

Hansen brings a wealth of knowledge from her impactful career, previously holding positions at Genesys, Microsoft, and IBM. Most recently, Hansen was VP of Sales at Avtex Solutions, a TTEC Digital company. She has a passion for advising partners on innovative means of leveraging technology to address their needs, advance their business objectives, and transform their business models. Having previously been a partner for a large global reseller, she brings a unique level of understanding and will use that perspective to strengthen Glance's partner program, empowering partners to leverage the transformative power of the human connection using cloud and AI technology.

"It's a privilege to join the remarkable people, talent, and culture here at Glance. Glance recognizes the vital importance of our partners, and I'm excited to build an amazing partner ecosystem that's centered around humanizing the digital customer experience," Hansen said.

