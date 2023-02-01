Protect the Latest Samsung Tech with OtterBox Cases

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore your world with confidence using an OtterBox cases for Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. Rugged and stylish cases in an array of colors and designs to protect your new phone from anything life throws your way are available now on otterbox.com.1

"Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers a new line of phones that make staying connected to the people and places you love easy," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "OtterBox keeps those devices protected from daily drops and bumps with sleek and protective cases so you can be ready for anything you want to discover this year."

Symmetry Series for Galaxy S23 series offers stylish and sleek protection. With a range of colorful and graphic cases, these cute phone cases keep your phone protected against drops and bumps.

Add rugged protection to your new device with Defender Series and Defender Series Pro . Defender Series comes in three colors and Defender Series Pro adds an extra layer of protection to each case with anti-microbial protection to protect against common microbes. 2

Commuter Series is ready for work trips, home office falls and everything in between with a lightweight two-piece case. Commuter Series is slim yet rugged to keep your new device safe.

Add a folio to your case with Strada Series. The wrap around wallet protects the screen while providing added storage for essential cards and cash.

For 360-degree protection, Alpha Flex and Clearly Protected Film add an extra layer of defense to the brilliant displays on Galaxy S23 series. These screen protection options protect against scratches and drops on the face of the device.

OtterBox cases for Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily interior pieces or holster. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

3Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

