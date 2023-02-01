Study: Pycnogenol® Shown to Improve Hair Density in Menopausal Women

Peer-reviewed, published research adds to Pycnogenol®'s catalog of research in menopause and beauty, revealing new benefits for the celebrated super-antioxidant to address hair density

GENEVA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new double-blind, randomized, placebo–controlled study reveals a natural, safe and effective path for women who face hair thinning, a condition commonly experienced in menopause. The new study, conducted with menopausal women, found oral intake of Pycnogenol® to significantly increase hair density, decrease transepidermal water loss in scalp skin and optimize resting flux of the scalp. The researchers' conclusions show Pycnogenol® helps support hair density in menopausal women.

"Hormonal changes during menopause can affect hair growth rate, hair diameter and diameter distribution. Scalp hair density often decreases with age, leading to a heightened perception of hair thinning," says author and renowned natural physician, Dr. Fred Pescatore. "Poor hair quality can have a significant psychological impact and may even lead to increased anxiety and depression. For women seeking hair health support and those frustrated by hair loss during menopause or a continued pattern of hair thinning, this study reveals a new application for an ingredient that has proven antioxidant and circulatory benefits, in addition to its already established benefits in menopause and skin care."

Published in Health Sciences Reports, the study analyzed 63 menopausal women, aged 45-60 years old. Thirty-three (33) women took 150mg of Pycnogenol® a day (50mg three times a day, with meals), while 30 women took the placebo. Hair status and response were documented at baseline, two months and six months. Findings include:

Significant increase in hair density

Hair density increased from the baseline of 225.8 hairs/cm2 to 293.6 hairs/cm2 after two months of supplementation with Pycnogenol®– a statistically significant increase of 30%. Additionally, the Pycnogenol® group experienced a 23% increase in hair density after six months. The placebo group experienced a non-significant increase in hair density after two and six months. Progress and results were measured through digital photography, which were further evaluated through Trichoscan® software.

Improvement of scalp microcirculation

Further analysis of the blood volume variations– measured by resting flux– revealed that the increase of hair density after Pycnogenol® supplementation was associated with a decrease in resting flux of the scalp skin by 21% after two months and by 44% after six months. This indicates an improvement of scalp microcirculation, as blood flow was improved.

Reduction of transepithelial water loss

A significant transient decrease of TEWL (transepidermal water loss) was observed in scalp skin in the Pycnogenol® group, but not the placebo. A significant decrease of TEWL values of 2.5 was detected after two months of Pycnogenol® intake and an increase of 6.0 was determined for the placebo group. After six months, the placebo group saw an increase of 4.8 and Pycnogenol® resulted in an increase of 1.0. Measurements were taken with a Vapometer.

"This study included various complex and sophisticated measurement tools, which embeds an added layer of trust in the results of this study for those looking for a natural path to address female pattern hair loss or overall hair health," said Pescatore. "Pycnogenol® is a leading ingredient for circulation, healthy skin, joint health and more, supported as safe and effective by 40 years of research. This study reveals an exciting new application of a trusted and effective ingredient with powerful antioxidant properties to benefit hair quality."

Horphag Research is committed to further investigate how Pycnogenol® intake improves hair density in future clinical trials.

To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit www.pycnogenol.com . Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide.

About Pycnogenol®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today, Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com .

About Horphag Research

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

