'WE BRIDGE' MUSIC FESTIVAL AND EXPO CELEBRATING ASIAN CULTURE COMING TO MANDALAY BAY IN LAS VEGAS, APRIL 21-23

K-Pop sensation ENHYPEN to headline music festival with major supporting acts including KANG DANIEL, and others making their U.S. arena debut

GRAMMY Museum® to host a stage at three-day expo featuring Q&A panel discussions and showcase exclusive performances from artists

Tickets for events at Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena on sale now at webridgeexpo.com

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We Bridge, the inaugural three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival event celebrating Asian entertainment and culture, is coming to Las Vegas April 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. K-Pop superstar boy group ENHYPEN is headlining one night at the 12,000-seat arena. The chart-topping boy group will be joined by music veterans such as KANG DANIEL and VIVIZ, as well as artists newer to the scene such as Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, fromis_9, BE'O, and more, of whom will be making their American arena debut.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

We Bridge is presented by premier global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International, the same group who helped turn the Las Vegas Strip purple in April 2022 when megastar group BTS performed four sold-out nights of their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium. With the explosion of Asian influence on mainstream pop culture around the world and its tremendous impacts across music, film, art, and fashion, We Bridge's mission is to connect these various creative expressions within one experience and celebrate the various Asian artists and cultures that are fueling them. The result is a multi-sensory, live event that immerses attendees into a curated world that bridges what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion.

The GRAMMY Museum® will have its own stage over the three days on the expo floor consisting of special performances and Q&A panels with the music festival acts and is open to all attendees. Hi-touch events with the artists will follow each panel, accessible to all ticket holders of qualifying tiers. We Bridge is partnering with culture curators and creators who will showcase some of Asia and Asian America's finest visual artists and their work.

"I'm honored to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world," said Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment. "With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge's music showcase this year, as the industry's impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent."

Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts' Executive Vice President of Entertainment, said, "K-Pop has quickly become a global phenomenon which Las Vegas experienced first-hand last year with BTS' incredible sold-out concerts. The We Bridge event gives us another opportunity to partner with Alex Kang and his team to deliver multi-cultural experiences of music, media, art and fashion to the destination."

"The GRAMMY Museum is thrilled to partner with We Bridge on its inaugural festival," said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. "Our Mission includes paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, while also celebrating the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres. We look forward to celebrating Asian entertainment and culture by bringing our renowned public programming to the We Bridge stage."

Projected to be one of the largest West x East Asian-centric events of the year, more information including additional talent lineups, ticket sales, and program details will be announced soon. For up-to-date news follow @webridgeexpo on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #webridgelv and #nownewnext. For more information on We Bridge Expo, please visit webridgeexpo.com .

ABOUT INFINITE PROSPECTS ENTERTAINMENT

Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) is a Las Vegas based, world class multi-service production & management company in the entertainment industry, devoted to bridging Asian media and entertainment with western culture in the United States. IPE's strategic global partnerships are demonstrated in their capacity to identify prospective opportunities to expand in new markets. IPE with the support of MGM Resorts, the same group who famously turned the Vegas Strip purple in April 2022, brought the megastar K-pop group BTS to Allegiant Stadium for four sold out nights of their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' tour.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people's diverse backgrounds and music's many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For PR inquiries, please contact:

Miller PR

webridge@miller-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International