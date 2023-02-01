Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Legacy Financial Planning, a Hybrid RIA with Over $371 Million in Client Assets

As Expansion Continues on the East Coast, This Acquisition Brings Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to More Than $60.6 Billion

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $60.6 billion in total client assets*, announced the acquisition of Legacy Financial Planning a hybrid RIA with three offices located in Rochester, NY, Oswego, NY and Naples, FL. Legacy Financial Planning oversees more than $371 million in client assets** with a team of three advisors and four support staff led by Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Tammy Mogilski, and President and Co-Founder Brian Bedford.

Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, Jeff Dekko, said, "We warmly welcome Tammy, Brian and the outstanding team of financial professionals at Legacy Financial Planning to Wealth Enhancement Group. Their emphasis on client care, comprehensive planning, financial education and adhering to a fiduciary standard strongly aligns with our mission here at Wealth Enhancement Group. We are excited to partner with this team that shares both our vision and our values."

Legacy Financial Planning has had the motto "Preserving your past, protecting your future, securing your legacy" for over 20 years. The team offers comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement income planning, estate planning, and life insurance planning to those who are nearing or in retirement.

Mr. Bedford said, "After many months of careful consideration in our search for the right strategic partner with a similar culture and proven history of growth and success, we are excited to partner with Wealth Enhancement Group. Their firm provides the resources we are looking for to take our services to the next level."

"Jeff Dekko, Jim Cahn, and the entire team have been fantastic to work with throughout the entire process, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for both our current and prospective clients," said Ms. Mogilski.

Jim Cahn, chief investments & business development officer at Wealth Enhancement Group said, "We are honored that Legacy Financial Planning decided to join forces with Wealth Enhancement Group. This partnership will provide their team with the resources and support needed to enable further professional growth and enhance the service that their clients receive. We look forward to collaborating with and learning from the team as we grow together."

Advisor Growth Strategies, a management consulting and transaction advisory firm serving the RIA industry, served as Legacy Financial Planning's transaction advisor.

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 50,000 households, the company has over 85 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial lives. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services*, had $60.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of December 31, 2022. Legacy Financial Planning** had over $371 million in client assets, including $87 million of brokerage assets, as of November 15, 2022. Legacy Financial Planning plans to join Wealth Enhancement Group on January 31, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Legacy Financial Planning, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $60.6 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

