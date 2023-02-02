Benzinga Recognizes Women's Impact In Psychedelics By Appointing Six Industry Trailblazers To Its Advisory Council

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, has added 6 new members to its Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council .

These 6 new members are:

Amanda Siebert , Author, Journalist, Photographer, Host

Kathryn Walker , CEO, Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness

Lauren Taus , Psychedelic Assisted Therapist, Inbodied Life

Lindsay Hoover , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, JLS Fund

Najla Guthrie , CEO, Wellbeing Digital Sciences

Natalie Ginsberg , Global Impact Officer, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, (MAPS)

What Is The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

Unlock the secrets of the psychedelics industry with the elite thought leaders of the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council, an extension of Benzinga's strong commitment to content and education through its daily psychedelics coverage and its Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference .

Comprised of the industry's most respected figures, the council members will share their unparalleled insights on the latest trends and news, as well as forecasts. The council not only recognizes the achievements of industry pioneers but also grants Benzinga readers and conference attendees access to credible, expert analysis.

From exclusive articles, expert opinions, and live discussions at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conferences , to informative quotes on relevant news, the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is your ultimate guide to the psychedelics industry.

"Benzinga is a media giant that has dedicated a large amount of real estate to emerging markets, such as cannabis, crypto, and psychedelics. We truly care about the growth of these industries and strive to provide the most up-to-date news, data, and executive insights to the Benzinga community," says Elliot Lane, Head of Cannabis and Psychedelics Partnerships at Benzinga. "A diverse group of thought leaders throughout the mental health industry has joined our Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council to communicate their firsthand knowledge directly to the individual, a value for consumers not found anywhere else in this space."

More About The New Members

Kathryn Walker

CEO

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness

Kathryn Walker is the CEO of Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) which serves as a leading mental health and wellness company lead by a comprehensive team of specialty providers. Kathryn worked at a Level 1 Trauma Center in Tennessee for 9 years before attending anesthesia school at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She practiced anesthesia of all specialties for 8 years before opening the first Revitalist location in Knoxville, TN in 2018. Today Kathryn operates as a leading advocate for psychedelic medicine as she continues to advance her comprehensive skill set recently graduating with her second Master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Recognizing the need for community access, Kathryn founded the national mental health 501c3 nonprofit, Community Change Foundation (CommunityChangeFoundation.org). This nonprofit foundation focuses on providing financial assistance to veterans, frontline workers, and the financially disadvantaged seeking help with psychedelic therapies. Kathryn incorporated Community Change Foundation in 2019.

Recognizing the need for education and training advancements, Kathryn founded the American Association of Psychedelics (AAPsychedelics.org). This education non-profit 501c3 aims to continually bring high-quality education and training to all disciplines of providers. Kathryn incorporated the American Association of Psychedelics in 2021.

Lindsay Hoover

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

JLS Fund

Lindsay Hoover is a co-founder and Managing Partner of JLS Fund, a PsyTech venture fund. JLS is investing in the exciting convergence of science, technology and neurology, catalyzed by the enormous potential of plant-based and psychedelic medicines to heal illness and enhance wellness. We invest in drug development and delivery technologies, supporting and enhancing software and technologies, and related consumer products and services.

Najla Guthrie

CEO

Wellbeing Digital Sciences

Najla Guthrie is revolutionizing the way we treat and talk about wellness. Her extensive list of accomplishments includes founding KGK Science, publishing over 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals, becoming the CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, and her research on the effects of citrus juices and their constituent flavonoids on breast cancer cells.

Najla is a global leader in the nutraceutical and emerging psychedelic industry with a focus on how the development of natural compounds can fundamentally change the way we treat and prevent mental illness. She continues to present and speak at a global level, lobby for the advancement of policy changes in the supplement and cannabis industries, and lead the team at Wellbeing Digital Science and KGK Science.

Natalie Lyla Ginsberg

Global Impact Officer

Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, (MAPS)

Natalie Lyla Ginsberg (MSW) is the Global Impact Officer at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, (MAPS), and the co-founder of the Jewish Psychedelic Summit. She works for the ethical, accessible and safe integration of psychedelics in mainstream culture and society. Natalie joined MAPS in 2014, founding the Policy & Advocacy department, and serving as its director for 5 years. She also initiated and co-developed MAPS' Health Equity program, including MAPS' first MDMA Therapy Training for Communities of Color. Before joining MAPS in 2014, Natalie worked as a Policy Fellow at the Drug Policy Alliance, where she helped legalize medical cannabis in her home state of New York, and worked to end New York's race-based marijuana arrests. Natalie currently lives in Los Angeles, CA. She received her B.A. in history from Yale College and her master's of social work (M.S.W.) from Columbia University.

Amanda Siebert

Author, Journalist, Photographer, Host

Amanda Siebert is an author and freelance multimedia journalist focusing on culture, science, business, and health in the cannabis and psychedelics spaces. She is currently a contributing writer at Healing Maps, DailyOm, and Forbes, the co-founder and editor-in-chief at Inside the Jar (on hiatus), and the host of the podcast, Root Medicine. Her first book, "The Little Book of Cannabis: How Marijuana Can Improve Your Life", was published by Greystone Books in 2018 on the same day cannabis was legalized in Canada. In 2019, it was named the #1-selling non-fiction cannabis book in the country. In her second book, "Psyched: 7 Cutting-Edge Psychedelics Changing The World," (published October 2022) she breaks down the history, science, and cultural and medical uses of seven different psychedelic drugs and plant medicines, contextualized with case studies and interviews with scientists, doctors, therapists, advocates, ethnobotanists, practitioners, and users.

Lauren Taus

Psychedelic Assisted Therapist

Inbodied Life

Lauren Taus is a psychedelic-assisted therapist, trained to work with both psychoactive compounds and plant medicines. Lauren leads Inbodied Life, a group therapy practice that also offers immersive educational programs for clinicians to learn psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration in contexts that hold personal healing as essential to effective facilitation. Lauren is a lifelong student, educator and activist. For decades, Lauren's work has focused on creating aligned, and kind mind-body connections to support complete health for individuals and the collective. Lauren is a regular speaker and contributor in the larger space of psychedelic medicine. Her work has been featured in DoubleBlind, Chacruna, The Guardian, NY Magazine and more.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

