Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medlab Middle East 2023 in Dubai on February 6-9

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the upcoming Medlab Middle East 2023 trade show held February 6-9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It is expected that the 22nd edition of the conference will host over 20,000 visitors and more than 700 exhibitors from over 40 countries, catering to the global medical laboratory community and showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation and technology. Co-Dx believes the event will provide opportunities for Company representatives and distributors to introduce Co-Diagnostics products to a wide array of international customers, especially in the Middle East, which has represented one of the largest international markets for the Company's diagnostics.

To learn more about the conference, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.medlabme.com/en/home.html. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform, are invited to visit Booth Z1.F51.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

