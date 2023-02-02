Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) hosting the 2nd General Assembly in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) will host the 2nd General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the 5th of February, bringing together DCO Member States to discuss strategic directions and initiatives to enable digital prosperity for all nations. Ministers representing the 13 DCO member states, along with high-level delegations from DCO observers, as well as representatives from guest countries and international organizations will convene for the General Assembly, to discuss the state of the digital economy and the challenges facing all nations in achieving equitable global digital growth and development.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)) (PRNewswire)

The 2nd General Assembly will be the first-ever in-person meeting of the DCO Member States, marking two years of progress for the international organization which has been founded to help achieve social prosperity and growth by unifying efforts to advance and promote interest in the digital economy.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO said: "Digital technologies have immense potential to transform economies and empower groups including women and entrepreneurs with new opportunities, especially that 70% of the new value created in the global economy over the next decade will be based on digitally enabled platforms so it is of critical importance that all nations have the same ability to leverage the power of digitalization to achieve their goals. The DCO was formed to accelerate digital transformation through collaboration and knowledge sharing among all stakeholders to empower nations to develop strategies and programs to drive their own digital development and equally participate in the global digital economy."

Focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy and leapfrogging with innovation, The DCO is a global multilateral organization, founded in November 2020 and headquartered in Riyadh, that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy. Thirteen Member States have joined DCO to date – Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, The Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Oman, Nigeria, Rwanda, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia – along with the private sector, academia, and NGO Observer Members.

Real time updates from the General Assembly and select livestream sessions can be accessed via the DCO's Twitter account (@DCOrg).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994202/DCO_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)