IAS to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

IAS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: Register here

Live Webcast and Replay: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman

ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:

press@integralads.com

