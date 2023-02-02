TDX Tech Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDX Tech, a leading information technology solutions provider for retailers and other multi-site businesses, announced today that Steve Bennewitz, formerly with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), joined TDX Tech as Chief Financial Officer on February 1, 2023.

TDX Tech | Do IT Smarter | www.tdxtech.com (PRNewswire)

"Steve's leadership experience and strong finance background will help TDX Tech drive its strategic vision and accelerate profitable growth," remarked Kelly Bennewitz, CEO of TDX Tech. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our dynamic leadership team focused on generating superior IT services and solutions to our customers."

Steve Bennewitz brings to TDX Tech over a dozen years of "Big 4" accounting experience in professional client services, bringing a rich knowledge of US GAAP, as well as financial reporting and regulations - both domestically and internationally.

"It's an honor to become part of the TDX Tech team. They have already accomplished so much as a leader in the technology services sector," Steve Bennewitz said. "I'm energized by TDX Tech's culture and its mission to help its customers gain maximum value from their technology. I look forward to growing with the TDX Tech team and contributing to its vision for the future."

Steve Bennewitz has already joined TDX Tech and has commenced his new role.

About TDX Tech

TDX Tech is a leading provider of IT-related technology services and hardware solutions for retailers and other multi-site businesses throughout the world. TDX Tech's global team of over 20,000 technicians provides comprehensive and far-reaching field services and solutions, using unique and proprietary project-management systems and methodologies. Solutions include system staging and deployments, technology infrastructure installations, and a full suite of scalable hardware and maintenance programs. For more information, visit https://www.tdxtech.com.

Contact

TDX Companies, LLC

Todd Morgan, VP of Marketing

tmorgan@tdxtech.com

1-952-912-9256

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TDX Companies, LLC