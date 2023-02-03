Celebrating Music's Biggest Stars, Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaners are a Splashy VIP Offering at the 65th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Lounge

The newest line of pool cleaning technology is set to be gifted to Presenters and Performers in honor of Music's Biggest Night®

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners, will be onsite in the official GRAMMY Awards® Gift Lounge with the newest robots from the company's next generation Seagull Series, including the Seagull Plus and the award-winning Seagull Pro. Diving into the GRAMMY® Gift Lounge with a big splash, the latest offerings from Aiper will be gifted to Presenters and Performers including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Harry Styles, and many more.

"We're proud to be included in the official GRAMMY Gift Lounge and bring Aiper products to invited guests," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "As we head into pool season, we're dedicated to providing innovative cleaning solutions, like the Seagull Pro and Seagull Plus, so pool owners can enjoy more fun pool side – be it lounging, family time, or hosting a pool party."

While most pool cleaners have a pesky cord attached, the Seagull Pro and Seagull Plus are cord-free and a smarter way to clean. Aiper robots combine a sleek and hydrodynamic design with powerful suction technology to smoothly glide along the pool's floor to pick up dirt, leaves, hair, particles, and grime fast. When done cleaning, the robots self-park on the side of the pool making it easy to use the included pool pole hook attachment to scoop it out, empty the reusable nylon-tray with the collected debris, and recharge it like you would a smartphone so it's ready to clean again.

The Seagull Pro is Aiper's most advanced product to-date and the future of pool cleaning technology. Recognized for several awards including CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree – the Seagull Pro boasts several advance features that are ideal for larger-sized pools up to 3,200 square feet, including the world's first powerful quad-motor system, WavePath™ Navigation Technology for a systematic clean and wall climbing capabilities. Taking the chore out of pool cleaning, users can choose between three separate cleaning modes – floor cleaning, wall cleaning and auto-mode for both.

The Seagull Plus is the second most-advanced product in the suite and is designed for slightly smaller pools up to 1,300 square feet and features a dual-motor system that generates powerful suction to pick up dirt and grime in no time.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For more information on Aiper cordless, robotic cleaning products, visit www.Aiper.com or follow Aiper on social media @aiperofficial and use hashtag #cleansmarter.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of eco-friendly, cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to create simple, smart cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners – and the overall hassle of keeping a pool clean – the company embarked on a path to merge smart technology with innovative solutions to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaner. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper product is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring, and more time enjoying quality time with friends, family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch in 2017. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

About the Recording Academy®

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

