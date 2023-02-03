Circonus Taps Tech Industry Veteran Noreen Allen as CMO & Head of Strategy

Allen brings a 20+ year successful track record of building and scaling B2B tech companies from early stage to successful IPO and acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circonus , the all-in-one performance monitoring and observability platform built for the modern-day enterprise, today announced that Noreen Allen has joined the company as CMO and Head of Strategy.

Allen boasts an impressive track record of building and scaling tech companies. Over the past 20 years, she served on executive management teams for public and private companies with revenue from $10M to $500M. She helped lead two companies through IPO, prepared two others for IPO following her departure, and helped guide them all through several rounds of capital fundraising and through multiple acquisitions. Most recently, she spent ten years as CMO of Bandwidth, Inc. (Nasdaq: BAND), where she helped scale revenue to $500M and played a key role in the company's successful IPO and international expansion. Before that, she led global marketing for ChannelAdvisor, Hosted Solutions, Motricity, and SpectraSite.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noreen to our management team," said Bob Moul, CEO of Circonus. "She's a transformational leader with incredible experience fueling growth by building category-leading brands and highly efficient revenue engines. On top of that, she's a seasoned executive and skilled people leader who has experience in many different scenarios and stages of growth. We are at a very exciting time at Circonus – we have an impressive base of customers including HBO, Major League Baseball, Redfin, Xandr; a newly enhanced platform; and a new and talented leadership team poised to drive the next stage of our growth. We can't wait for Noreen to harness that potential and help take the company to new heights."

"I've been part of some fantastic teams and growth stories over the past 20 years," said Allen. "Circonus has every ingredient to be that next great success story – massive total addressable market, great tech, trusted by top brands, and a super impressive leadership team skilled at scaling software companies. Circonus was an early pioneer in the monitoring and observability space, and that market continues to explode as enterprises everywhere are drowning in telemetry data yet still struggle to understand what's happening within their businesses. There's real urgency for businesses today to solve that.

Circonus is in a prime position to continue to reinvent the category with powerful simplicity. I can't wait to dig in and help fuel the growth for this exciting business."

