NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As legend has it, in 1807 the writer Washington Irving referred to the bustling urban center, New York City, as "Gotham," translated from "Goat's Town" in Old English. In recent years, residents within New York City's five boroughs have – unbeknownst – accurately embraced their city as "GOAT" – the greatest of all time.

Stroock Logo (PRNewswire)

Since the December 2022 release of "Stroock Presents: GOAT Town," a podcast examining zoning and land use regulation in New York City, Special Counsel John Egnatios-Beene has been welcoming elite industry professionals from the New York real estate and land use world to engage in a critical examination of laws governing the City's growth and development.

Within the series, John and his guests apply a planning and a practical lens when examining diverse areas such as:

Affordable Housing

The Office Market (Post-COVID)

Industrial/Manufacturing in the 2020s

Public Spaces

The Death of Retail

Climate Change

Zoning

Waterfront Regulation

Open Streets/Restaurants

Policy and Politics (local, state and national)

Mass Transit

Listen to all episodes of "Stroock Presents: GOAT Town" here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP