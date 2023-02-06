Wasserstein Releases Solar Charger and Wireless Chime Compatible with the Blink Video Doorbell

Wasserstein's Newest Releases Allow for Greater Customization with the Blink Video Doorbell

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein, the top provider of smart home accessories in the US, has released its latest products aimed at greater customization for the Blink Video Doorbell – a Solar Charger, which eliminates downtime, and a Wireless Chime, which ensures that users never miss an alert when visitors press their smart doorbell.

The Wasserstein Solar Charger helps Blink Video Doorbell customers by:

Eliminating downtime and frequent battery swaps

Staying powered and active at night and in low light conditions

Providing a secure and weatherproof mount for the Blink Video Doorbell

The Wasserstein Wireless Chime helps Blink Video Doorbell customers by:

Providing a powerful house chime to alert you when visitors press your Blink Video Doorbell

Allowing the Blink Video Doorbell to be used without solely relying on push notifications

Providing greater doorbell customization with various melodies, lighting modes, and up to five receivers for larger living spaces

The two new accessories for the Blink Video Doorbell are the latest in Wasserstein's commitment to providing customers with a more unique smart cam and smart doorbell experience.

"Our goal is to address any pain points customers may have regarding their favorite smart home products, including the Blink Video Doorbell. With our Solar Charger, we're providing a 24/7 powering option, eliminating the need for downtime or battery swaps. Likewise, our Wireless Chime enhances the Blink Video Doorbell with a powerful in-home chime, ensuring you never miss a visitor," said Christopher Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Wasserstein.

Wasserstein's latest products, including the Solar Charger and Wireless Chime compatible with the Blink Video Doorbell, can be found on the Wasserstein website and on Amazon .

About Wasserstein

Wasserstein is the nation's top smart home accessory manufacturer and is committed to making thoughtful products for your smart home. Wasserstein is an official Made for Google product partner, and also manufactures solar panels, floodlights, camera mounts, doorbell mounts, and other smart home products, compatible with Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, Oculus, Eufy, Apple, and other popular smart home brands. Wasserstein products can be found on the Wasserstein website , as well as on Amazon , The Home Depot , Walmart , Sam's Club , Best Buy , Target , and other top retail channels.

View original content:

SOURCE Wasserstein