Area Wide Protective (AWP) Changes Name to AWP Safety

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Area Wide Protective (AWP), the owner of America's largest family of traffic control safety brands, announced it will change its name to AWP Safety, effective February 07. The name change resulted from an in-depth process led by AWP Safety's executive team, which included an extensive customer survey, industry benchmarking, and corporate strategic planning. The new name reflects the company's increased scale, specialized expertise, innovative offerings, and its plans for future growth.

"Adding Safety to our name makes the mission and vision of our company clear, protecting lives and progress on critical utility, broadband, and infrastructure projects. With our continued strategic acquisitions, we've grown to own the traffic control space. Further growth and company-led innovations will take us into adjacent safety categories," said Rob Sehnert, AWP Safety president and CEO.

AWP Safety will align current and future acquisitions under the new name, but the transition will take place gradually based on clearly defined integration plans to preserve established relationships and brand equity.

Owned by Kohlberg & Company, LLC, a leading private equity firm, AWP Safety is aggressively pursuing strategic acquisitions to increase its geographic footprint and the breadth and depth of its offerings.

Recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023 by Newsweek, the company's stated goal is to set a new standard in safety for its employees as well as the customers and communities they serve.

About AWP Safety

AWP Safety is North America's leading worksite safety partner, protecting those who build our infrastructure. Our growing family of safety brands includes Advantage Barricade & Roadmarks, Crossroads, MOTPlans, Northwest Traffic Services, Safety First, Statewide Safety Systems, Trafficade Service Companies, and Traffic Safety Rentals. AWP Safety's capabilities range from work zone flagging to design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales, rentals and 24/7 support. We employ 6,800 team members across 28 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. For more information: www.awpsafety.com

