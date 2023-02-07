Mazda Announces Pricing and Packaging For First-Ever 2024 Mazda CX-90

New Three-Row Crossover SUV Offers Three Electrified Powertrains and 11 Models

2024 CX-90 will have a starting MSRP 1 of $39,595 and will arrive in dealerships in spring 2023

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S models with the e-Skyactiv 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine has an EPA estimated 23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined

Standard e-Skyactiv 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo engine provides improved efficiency with an EPA estimated 24 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined, while offering increased power from CX-9

CX-90 is available with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced pricing and packaging for its all-new flagship vehicle, the first-ever Mazda CX-90. The CX-90, which goes on sale this spring as a 2024 model, features an alluring design, well-crafted interior, and performance-oriented electrified powertrains.

THREE ELECTRIFIED POWERTRAINS

Available in three new powertrain options, CX-90 3.3 Turbo S, CX-90 PHEV, and CX-90 3.3 Turbo, the three-row crossover SUV will be offered with 11 packages to meet various customer needs.

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S is equipped with the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo, which is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda, producing up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel while achieving an EPA estimated 23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined.

CX-90 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, which is an electric motor mated to a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that combined produce 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. The CX-90 PHEV is designed to operate purely on the electric motor in a variety of driving scenarios. To provide owners with flexibility and peace of mind, Mazda's 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine has been adapted to work alongside the electric motor and 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery. This is helpful for longer drives or when the driver requires maximum acceleration, such as merging onto the freeway. EPA estimated range and fuel economy figures for the CX-90 PHEV will be shared closer to on-sale.

Also available is the CX-90 3.3 Turbo with the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine producing 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque with regular fuel that can achieve an EPA estimated 24 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. Both inline six engines are equipped with M-Hybrid Boost, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, providing efficiency without compromising its remarkable performance.

All three powertrain choices are paired with Mazda's new eight-speed automatic transmission, specifically designed for the electrified longitudinal powertrains and large platform. The electric motor is placed between the engine and transmission, creating smooth acceleration from a standstill, and allowing the motor to directly power the CX-90 at low speed.

All CX-90 models are equipped with standard features that provide drivers with Mazda's signature driving dynamics and confidence. This includes Mazda Intelligent Drive Select, or Mi-Drive, with Sport and Off-Road modes, Kinematic Posture Control, a software feature first debuted on the MX-5 Miata that suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and help all occupants to maintain a natural posture, and i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) technology are both standard on all CX-90 models.

As with all Mazda vehicles, safety is a priority for the CX-90 for both the driver and all occupants. Standard i-Activsense2 safety features include Smart City Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. All CX-90 models also include a new rear seat alert feature to help avoid accidentally leaving objects or occupants still in the rear seats when exiting the vehicle.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO

The standard CX-90 3.3 Turbo is equipped with the standard e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine, which is available in five packages.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO SELECT

All CX-90 3.3 Turbo models offer customers an impressive array of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. With eight-passenger seating, the second and third-row bench seating can each seat up to three passengers. The interior features include black leatherette seats, leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters, 10.25-inch full-color center display, a seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, eight-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, Mazda Connect infotainment system, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, push-button start, front and second-row dual USB inputs, rear power windows, automatic climate control, and eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, among many more standard features.

Moving to the exterior of the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select, standard features include unique 19-inch Silver Metallic Finish alloy wheels, power liftgate, roof rails, automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights, High Beam Control, power and heated doors mirror with LED turn signal indicators, and rain sensing windshield wipers. While the "Inline 6" fender badge will be noticed first, the exterior also features black garnishes and a honeycomb front grille mesh with a black finish.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO PREFERRED

Building upon the list of standard features, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred package is available in a seven-passenger seating option for customers who opt for the second-row captain's chairs, armrests, and a center walk through. Additionally this package adds a power sunroof, black or greige leather seats, heated front seats, four-way power adjustable passenger seat, and second-row retractable window shades. The USB inputs are upgraded to Type-C and added to the third row for faster charging, giving this package a total of six USB Type-C inputs. The exterior is also updated with piano black garnishes and front grille mesh.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO PREFERRED PLUS

Mi-Drive is equipped on the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred Plus package, which includes Sport, Off-Road, and Towing modes. The maximum towing capacity is increased to 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

Additionally, this package includes wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration while adding a wireless phone charger in the front row. This package also adds a new, larger Active Driving Display, a head-up display projected on the windshield. This larger display is able to project more driving assistance system information, while adding the ability to display navigation directions from either Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO PREMIUM

Building on the previous packages, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium has standard seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs, armrests, and a center walk through. The exterior is upgraded with 21-inch Silver Metallic Finish alloy wheels, hands-free power liftgate, power panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna, and chrome garnishes on the bumpers, emphasizing CX-90's width and timeless styling. Other interior features include Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, two-position memory for the driver's seat, upgraded interior lighting, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link with three-year subscription.

The i-Activsense2 safety features are also enhanced with new Emergency Lane Keeping, that provides lane keeping alerts, and if necessary, steering inputs, to help the driver avoid roadway departures and predicted collisions with surrounding vehicles, and Secondary Collision Reduction System, which is designed to apply the brakes after a rear-end collision to help avoid secondary damage. Other safety features include Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and front and rear parking sensors.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus features an all-new 12.3-inch full center display with touchscreen capabilities exclusively for Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™. The fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display is a first for Mazda vehicles and will help intuitively provide the driver with necessary driving information.

This package introduces Front Crossing and Turn-Across Traffic Braking, which is an enhancement to Smart Brake Support and helps detect and mitigate collisions with objects approaching and crossing the vehicle's forward path, as well as the detection and mitigation of collisions with vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians in the vehicle's intended path when turning at an intersection. The 360° View Monitor is enhanced with a new See-Through View feature that projects a large image of the area ahead of and besides the CX-90 on the center display. This helps the driver's ability to safely view all angles when maneuvering CX-90 in various situations, such as narrow spaces or crowded parking spaces, or around objects, such as bicycles or toys left on the driveway.

Additional upgrades include black or white Nappa leather seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated second-row seats, Smart Brake Support Reverse, 150-volt power outlet in the cargo area, windshield wiper de-icer, and power-folding, auto-dimming door mirrors.

CX-90 PHEV

The CX-90 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, which is available in three packages.

CX-90 PHEV PREFERRED

All CX-90 PHEV models are equipped with Mi-Drive include Sport and Off-Road Modes, while introducing a new EV Mode. EV mode will allow the driver to operate CX-90 PHEV on only the electric motor and battery for as long as possible.

CX-90 PHEV Preferred has eight-passenger seating in the same configuration as the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select or a seven-passenger seating with available second-row captain's chairs, armrests, and a center walk through. CX-90 PHEV Preferred includes the fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, while all exterior, interior, and safety features found on the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred are also equipped on this package, while the exterior fender badge changes to "PHEV".

CX-90 PHEV PREMIUM

CX-90 PHEV Premium adds a Towing mode to its Mi-Drive. While towing capacity remains 3,500 lbs., this feature will further help the driver feel confident in towing scenarios. Unique to the CX-90 PHEV, is a 1500-watt charging outlet located in the cargo area that can power or charge appliances and equipment, which can help provide peace of mind during extended family trips.

CX-90 PHEV Premium offers standard seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs, armrests, and a center walk through. Other interior features include wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, wireless phone charger, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, two-position memory for the driver's seat, upgraded interior lighting, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link with three-year subscription.

Exterior features include 21-inch Machine Cut Finish alloy wheels, power panoramic sunroof, hands-free power liftgate, and bright chrome accents. The i-Activsense2 safety features added are Emergency Lane Keeping, Secondary Collision Reduction System, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and front and rear parking sensors.

CX-90 PHEV PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus features the 12.3-inch full center display that includes touchscreen capabilities for only Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™.

This package includes Front Crossing and Turn-Across Traffic Braking and 360° View Monitor with See-Through View. Additional upgrades include black or white Nappa leather seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, heated second-row seats, Smart Brake Support Reverse, windshield wiper de-icer, and power-folding, auto-dimming door mirrors.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO S

The upper trim CX-90 3.3 Turbo S is equipped with the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Turbo engine, which is available in three packages.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO S

All CX-90 3.3 Turbo S models come equipped with Mi-Drive modes including Sport, Off-Road, and Towing reaching a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. As standard, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S offers seven-passenger seating with second-row bench seating and a two-seat third row, while a six-passenger seating option is available with the choice of second-row captain's chairs, armrests, and a center walk through. This package introduces two new i-Activsense2 safety features. Cruising & Traffic Support is Mazda's most advanced form of active driving assistance, providing highway speed lane centering and adaptive cruise control for confident, hands-on driving. Vehicle Exit Warning provides an alert if a pedestrian or cyclist is approaching the vehicle from behind while parked to help the occupants exit safely.

While this model shares all the standard features found in the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium package, upgrades include a 12.3-inch full center display with touchscreen capabilities for only Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™, fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, body-color wheel arch molding, 21-inch Machine Cut Finish alloy wheels, Adaptive Front-lighting System, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO S PREMIUM

Building on the previous model, CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium introduces Driver Personalization System, a first for Mazda. The Mazda Driver Personalization System is a driver-enabled feature that restores various driver settings. If driver-enabled, the internal camera located on the upper left corner of the Mazda Connect screen scans facial features and stores them in-vehicle to recognize the driver on future drives. Driver facial data stored for this feature is encrypted, stored in-vehicle, and not subject to remote access. The Turbo S Premium comes standard with six-passenger seating with second row captain's chairs, armrests and, a center walk through and two-seat third row.

Other additions to this package include 360° View Monitor with See-Through View, Front Cross Traffic Alert with Front Cross Traffic Braking, black or white Nappa leather seats, heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescopic and memory setting, frameless auto-diming rearview mirror, automatic power folding and dimming door mirrors, and Smart Brake Support Reverse.

CX-90 3.3 TURBO S PREMIUM PLUS

At the top of the CX-90 model lineup, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus completes the experience by blending first-class craftsmanship and design Mazda's world-class performance. This six-passenger configuration offers second row captain's chairs with a center console, while also adding heated seats. Additionally, ventilated seats are included for both the front and second row. Helping elevate the interior cabin, Nappa leather seats are available in new tan quilting or white Japanese Premium options. The interior trim is wrapped with an inviting, suede-like fabric with unique hanging stitches, which is specifically inspired by hand-bookbinding and an intricate Japanese weaving technique known as Kakenui, on the dash. Lastly, new two-tone leather wrapped steering wheel, maple wood trim, and upgraded front and rear foot lighting balance the dignified interior to give the driver and all occupants an elevated experience in the CX-90.

For more information on the 2024 Mazda CX-90, please visit MazdaUSA.com.

STARTING MSRP1 FOR THE 2024 MAZDA CX-90 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Package Starting MSRP CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select $39,595 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred $43,445 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Preferred Plus $45,900 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium $48,900 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus $52,950 CX-90 PHEV Preferred $47,445 CX-90 PHEV Premium $52,900 CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus $56,950 CX-90 3.3 Turbo S $51,750 CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium $56,450 CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus $59,950

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Artisan Red $595 Rhodium White $595 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595

1 MSRP does not include $1,375 for destination and handling ($1,420 in Alaska), taxes, title, or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 i-Activsense® safety features are not a substitute for safe and attentive driving. There are limitations to the range and detection of each safety feature. Safety features vary based on vehicle package and trim combinations. Please see the Owner's Manual for further details.

