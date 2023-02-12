Disney Debuts Super Bowl LVII Commercial Celebrating 100 Years of Storytelling and Shared Memories

"Disney100 Special Look"

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, 2023, and throughout the year, will celebrate the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that is Disney over the last 100 years. Today, Disney honors those fans and creators with a special commercial debuting during Super Bowl LVII that spotlights 100 years of unrivaled storytelling and innovation.

"As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney's legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the Company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century," said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture."

"Disney100 Special Look" features scenes from iconic Disney films, series, stage productions, theme parks, and fans, as well as a collection of inspiring words from Walt Disney, calling on the shared memories and nostalgia that have given Disney a special place in the hearts of audiences across the globe.

The debut of "Disney100 Special Look" during the big game is an exciting milestone for Disney – with a year full of opportunities for fans and families of all ages to relive their most beloved Disney memories and to delight in new, heartwarming stories and experiences. On Friday, Feb. 17, the newest Marvel Studios film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will debut in theaters. Then, on Feb. 18, Disney100: The Exhibition will have its world premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, inviting guests into a 15,000-square-foot, ten-gallery exhibit that will bring Disney stories to life through innovative and immersive technology. The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its "Crown Jewels" – rarely seen original artwork and artifacts, costumes and props, theme park attraction vehicles, and more. The exhibition will also make stops across the United States and throughout Europe.

Global audiences can enjoy an amazing slate of theatrical releases from our renowned studios, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and more, coming through the rest of the year. From The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, to Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Marvels, and The Haunted Mansion this summer, both long-beloved characters and new stories will come to life on the big screen. Then, on November 22, 2023, Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut Wish, an original animated musical film only in theaters.

Already, Disney Parks have begun delighting guests with special Disney100 celebrations. On Jan. 27, Disneyland Resort introduced the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction, two new nighttime spectaculars: "World of Color – One" at Disney California Adventure and "Wondrous Journeys" at Disneyland park, and all-new, limited-time Disney100-themed entertainment, food and beverage, and merchandise offerings. Disney Parks across the world will also feature surprises throughout the year to celebrate this momentous milestone.

Disney will also celebrate its biggest fans with exclusive events, sneak previews, and, in September, a Disney100-themed Destination D23 just for members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.

Disney is excited to celebrate its 100th anniversary with its fans, creators, and employees throughout the year. To learn more, visit Disney100.com and share your favorite Disney memories on social media with #Disney100.

