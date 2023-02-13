The Highly Anticipated Virgin Hotels New York City Opened Doors to Guests in February 2023, with an Official Grand Opening in Spring 2023

The newest hotel from Sir Richard Branson's luxury lifestyle hotel brand brings a fresh hospitality concept to New York City's NoMad Neighborhood

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels New York City has opened its doors to guests beginning February 2023, with an official grand opening in spring 2023. Located at 1227 Broadway, and taking up the entire block between 29th Street and 30th Street, the newest addition to the Virgin Hotels collection sits at the heart of the booming NoMad neighborhood and delivers a vibrant yet sophisticated hospitality experience in one of the world's most exciting cities. This is the sixth Virgin Hotels in the United States and the seventh in the brand portfolio.

With design and architecture spearheaded by MARKZEFF and Stantec, the hotel features 460 Chambers (guest rooms), Suites, and Penthouses; entertainment-anchored spaces including Everdene a 4,000 square foot indoor/outdoor distinct dining and cocktail experiences paired with nightly music and entertainment programming; an outdoor Pool Club exclusive to hotel guests; and more than 19,000 square-feet of meeting and event spaces – all with a picturesque backdrop of the city.

"We've wanted to open a hotel in New York City since Virgin Atlantic first flew here in 1984. We have had so many milestones in this city, from opening America's biggest record store to driving a tank through Times Square to lighting up the Empire State Building. I'm looking forward to even more adventures in the city and having a place to call home at the end of the day. I'm so proud of the amazing team behind Virgin Hotels New York, they have created something beyond my wildest dreams. Can't wait to show you all!" said Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group.

"Virgin Hotels New York City goes well beyond offering a comfortable place to sleep," said Candice A. Cancino, General Manager at Virgin Hotels New York City. "With stunning views, delicious food and beverage, convivial spaces to work or play, and exciting happenings from day-to-night, the hotel is poised to become a cultural epicenter for both local New Yorkers and guests from around the globe."

"New York City is the perfect home for Virgin Hotels. Our brand is bold, proud, and playful, and so are New Yorkers," said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "As our first hotel in New York City, we wanted to create a concept that was unique yet thoughtful, fusing together the local landscape with the spirit of Virgin. We teamed up with incredible partners to bring the overall design, culinary concepts and programming to life, and we're looking forward to becoming one of the most sought-after hotels around."

Design

To create a contemporary space that seamlessly melds the classic Virgin aesthetic with the dynamism of the Big Apple, Virgin Hotels tapped the Brooklyn-based design team at MARKZEFF and community-minded architecture firm Stantec to spearhead the design of the hotel. The resulting design language is playful and authentic to New York City while simultaneously delivering the luxurious hospitality standards that Virgin Group has pioneered for decades. While maximizing views throughout accommodations and public spaces, subtle design elements reference nearby Madison Square Park, with some bolder design components reminiscent of the Virgin brand including a signature red staircase connecting the third and fourth floors as well as other red accents like the Chamber doors. The hotel also features an impressive art collection with over 100 different pieces. From the lobby's "Where's Richard?" mural by Nigel Sussman, inviting guests to play a Virgin-themed version of "Where's Waldo," to the hotel's largest 2D piece "The Sweat of Disco" by artist Joeggu Hossmann, celebrating the city's history, icons and party scene, the hotel's collection is a nod to the legacy and future of the Virgin brand as well as New York City.

Accommodations

Virgin Hotels New York City features 460 Chambers, Suites, and Penthouses across 39 stories. Ranging from 277 to 770 square feet, all Chambers include floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the cityscape, including certain Chambers affording unparalleled views of the Empire State Building, the New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Chambers features Virgin Hotels' signature layout with two distinct spaces. The Dressing Room, which includes a full vanity desk with a mirror, a closet for two, and an extra-large shower with a bench, allows guests to dress up or wind down with comfort. The Lounge features convenient amenities for both work and play, including the brand's patented ergonomic lounge bed, a red SMEG® mini-fridge stocked with street-priced comforts, a smart TV, a yoga mat, and a cafe worktable. Guests will also find sensor-activated lighting that automatically illuminates when they walk by, as well as pet-friendly amenities for their beloved companions.

Travelers seeking the most luxurious overnight experience can book a stay in Sir Richard's Flat , an impressive 2,800-square foot suite spanning the hotel's 35th and 36th floors. The expansive duplex offers the pinnacle of urban living, featuring two bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom; a striking walk-in bathroom with luxe amenities like a rain-head shower and bench, a soaking tub, and a vanity; a kitchenette; 24-foot windows with panoramic views of the city; and a curated art collection within the suite. For all room categories, a guest stay is further enhanced through Virgin Hotels' mobile app Lucy , which enables guests to control lighting and thermostats, request services, stream their own content or browse television programming, and order room services at the touch of a finger.

Food & Beverage

The hotel offers multiple culinary destinations onsite on the third and fourth floors. Everdene is a sprawling 4,000-square-foot dining and drinking venue offering a spontaneous and playful scene with sweeping views of the city, and menus serving seasonally driven dishes, shareable plates, and specialty cocktails. An epicenter of cultural activity, Everdene occupies the entire third floor of the hotel. Everdene's Bar provides guests with an elevated food menu and an inventive list of craft cocktails in a stylish setting, accented with Virgin's quintessential rock-and-roll vibe. Featuring music and programming, daybeds and stadium-style seating for mingling, and several vantage points to take in city views, the indoor-outdoor space is an urban oasis where travelers and locals alike can come together and be a part of the inimitable energy of New York City. Whether attending an art show in the Lounge, drinking a coffee while working in the Library, or taking an outdoor yoga class in The Conservatory, there is truly something for everyone. The fourth floor is also home to the hotel's signature, fine dining restaurant concept, encompassing immersive culinary experiences inspired by Italian and Latin cuisine, which will open in the coming months.

Amenities

The Pool Club on the fourth floor combines indoor and outdoor space and is available exclusively to overnight guests. The seasonal deck and indoor lounge invite guests to relax and splash. From taking a dip in the heated swimming pool to indulging in cocktails and shared dishes against the backdrop of the Empire State Building, The Pool Club is the perfect respite from city bustle. Additional hotel amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center and much more.

In advance of their stay, guests can sign up for the brand-wide guest preferences and loyalty program, The Know , to unlock a personalized stay, member only rates, room upgrades, exclusive dining and event offers, and other hotel perks. The perks keep coming when The Know members sign up for Virgin Red , the rewards club from Virgin. For stays at Virgin Hotels New York City through April 30, 2023, The Know members will earn double points per stay. Points can be used to unlock rewards across the Virgin family or redeem for unique experiences from your favorite brands.

Events

The hotel boasts an array of enticing spaces with countless configuration options for social events, weddings and galas, meetings, launch parties, fashion shows, private concerts, and other gatherings. Set atop the 38th floor showcasing glass walls 30 feet high on three sides with spectacular views of Manhattan and a private outdoor observation deck, The Sky Lounge is one of New York City's most coveted event spaces. There is also an intimate cocktail bar for private events located on the 39th floor overlooking the lights of Broadway and the Empire State Building. Additional spaces for meetings and events include two meeting rooms, pre-function and boardroom spaces, private dining room, and The Conservatory.

Virgin Hotels New York City's opening rates start at $595 with additional special offers currently available on the website. Guests can make reservations by visiting www.virginhotels.com/nyc or by calling 844.556.7597.

About Virgin Hotels New York City

Virgin Hotels New York City is the sixth Virgin Hotel in the United States and the seventh hotel in the brand portfolio. With 460 Guest Chambers, Suites, and Penthouses, the 39-story building is located at 1227 Broadway in the NoMad neighborhood, an area privy to some of New York's most iconic architecture. The hotel, which offers incredible views of Manhattan and iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty, features a cultural hub for dining, drinking and entertainment along with an outdoor pool, beautiful meetings and events venues, and unique retailers. The hotel fuses the local landscape with Virgin Hotels brand ethos to create a vibrant, inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. For more information: virginhotels.com/nyc/ . Follow on social media: @VirginHotelsNYC and @everdenenyc.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each hotel intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes seven hotels- Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and newly launched Virgin Hotels New York City. A second Scottish location in Glasgow is scheduled to debut in 2023, followed by Miami and Denver in 2025 as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London, and more.

