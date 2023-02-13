Independence Blue Cross launches year five of Celebrate Caring to recognize outstanding nurses

Help us say thank you at ibx.com/nurses. Nominations close on March 12.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations for the 2023 Celebrate Caring awards are now being accepted. Independence Blue Cross (Independence) is honored to shine a light on the outstanding nurses in our region. Help us recognize nurses who go above and beyond to care for others. Submit your nomination at ibx.com/nurses by Sunday, March 12.

Three winners will be announced during Nurses Week, May 6-12. Independence will make a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of each nurses' choice. Winners will also receive a $500 gift card and other fun prizes.

"Most of us have a story about a nurse who made an impression on us. This is a chance to honor that person," says Koleen Cavanaugh, vice president of Marketing. "At Independence, we love working on this campaign. It's full of hope and inspiration. It's an honor to hear these stories and to meet the nurses behind them."

In the past four years, Celebrate Caring received nearly 4,000 nominations for outstanding nurses in all types of health care settings. Independence had the privilege of highlighting nearly 50 nurses through Celebrate Caring storytelling and celebrations. You can read their stories on the Independence blog IBX Insights.

This year, Independence is working with media partners CBS News Philadelphia and iHeartRadio to encourage submissions and shine a light on the winners. Independence also does outreach to organizations with nurses, like health systems, hospitals, physician offices, clinics, and schools to encourage nominations. Previous Celebrate Caring winners are also a big help in spreading the word.

How to get involved

Go to ibx.com/nurses via desktop or mobile to fill out a short submission form. You'll be asked to submit:

The nurse's name and workplace – Independence is looking for nurses that work in a variety of settings across Pennsylvania , New Jersey , or Delaware .

Your name and relationship to them – grateful patient, supportive coworker, adoring partner, or good friend? Let us know!

A brief description of why they should be selected — speak from the heart. We want to know what stands out to you about this person and why they should be selected. We read every submission.

Follow and engage with Independence on social media using #CelebrateCaring. We'll share stories about nurses throughout the submission period — including spotlights of previous winners and nurses who work right here at Independence. Then, tune in during National Nurses Week, May 6-May 12, to meet our 2023 winners!

Nurses at Independence

Nurses work across many departments at Independence to advocate on behalf of our members: Informatics, Disease Management, Behavioral Health, and more. If you're a member and looking for support, Independence's Registered Nurse Health Coaches are available 24/7 by phone. Call 1-800-ASK-BLUE (1-800-275-2583) and follow the prompt for Health Coach.

