LITTER GENIE® Announces Investment in New Brand Campaign Featuring its #1 Selling* Litter Disposal System

The Litter Genie® brand campaign features 'Winston the Cat' and offers customers the purrrfect litter disposal solution with channel expansion of the Easy Roll product range.

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Scoop it, drop it, lock it! The makers of Diaper Genie® introduce the 3-step Litter Genie® Easy Roll litter disposal system in their new US-based media campaign.

Litter Genie® is excited to announce that they are expanding distribution in Canada and the US with their NEW Easy Roll product range. (CNW Group/Litter Genie) (PRNewswire)

Since arriving on the scene in 2012, Litter Genie® has been the #1 cat litter pail in the United States*. Litter Genie® has quickly become the hassle-free compact cat litter disposal system. Since launch, Litter Genie® has been closing the lid on cat odors in homes with its unique air-tight design and multi-layer refill bags with odor barrier technology that locks away undesirable smells.

The new Litter Genie® #LitterallyGenius commercial stars Winston the grumpy cat. Despite the fact that he thinks his owners are generally incompetent, Winston begins to fall in love with his new litter disposal pail. Litter Genie® is officially Winston-approved!

"We are excited to announce the launch of our latest Litter Genie campaign, in conjunction with distribution expansion in both Canada and the US," states Lina Racaniello, VP Global Marketing at Angelcare Group. "Our Genie brand has been a leader in odor control for years and this is one of the many investments we are making to expand the brand family into new segments."

Campaign highlights will be visible through the brand's social channels (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) from February 13th through May 2023. The 2-part commercials will air in the US on cable and digital TV services, and drive traffic to littergenie.com , as well as to a variety of mass, eCommerce and specialty retailers.

Beyond the new 'Winston' campaign, Litter Genie® is excited to announce that they are expanding distribution in Canada and the US with their NEW Easy Roll product range. Compared to the Litter Genie® Pail, Litter Genie® Easy Roll makes litter box cleanup even quicker than before with easy-to-use, perforated bags loaded from the bottom of the pail. In our continued efforts to be more sustainable, the Litter Genie Easy Roll pail is made from 99% recycled plastic and the Easy Roll refill has been designed to be 3 times longer lasting than the current square refill!

The product range includes:

LITTER GENIE ® EASY ROLL PAIL approximately $39.99 USD / $39.99 - 44.99 CAD – A hassle-free compact cat litter disposal system that locks away odors and germs. A purrrfect fit for any size home.





LITTER GENIE® EASY ROLL REFILL approximately $22.99USD / $22.99 - 25.99 CAD – Easy Roll long-lasting refill uses 80% less plastic versus the current square refill (1 Easy Roll refill vs. 3 square refills).

Litter Genie® Easy Roll and other Litter Genie® products are sold in the US in all major retailers and pet specialty stores such as Target.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, PetSmart, PetCo and Pet Supplies Plus. Litter Genie® Easy Roll is also available in key Canadian pet retailers, including Pet Valu, Ren's Pets, Mondou, Amazon.ca and other retailers where pet products are sold.

*Does not include the category of self-cleaning litter boxes.

About Angelcare®

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie, Litter Genie, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com .

About Litter Genie®

Litter Genie® is a registered trademark of the Angelcare Group. Launched in 2012, the litter disposal system offers an air-tight design and odor barrier technology. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: @LitterGenie. For more information about Litter Genie® products, visit LitterGenie.com.

