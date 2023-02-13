Sky Zone to Bring Active Play to San Bernardino, CA

Multi-Unit Franchisees To Expand Family Entertainment Leader's Southern California Presence

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today that Faisal Zia, Farhan Qadri and Irfan Ahmed will be opening a Sky Zone in San Bernardino, Calif. As the company continues to rapidly expand its nationwide footprint, this will be the group's third Sky Zone in Southern California.

"Our experience with Sky Zone has allowed us to pursue our entrepreneurial dreams while promoting active lifestyles for families," said Faisal Zia, Farhan Qadri and Irfan Ahmed, Sky Zone franchisees. "We saw huge potential in Sky Zone and as we prepare to open our next location, we have come to fully realize what an epic powerhouse of an opportunity it truly is."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; adrenaline-fueled Air Courts where guests can find that extra boost to land social media-worthy slam dunks and jaw-dropping soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and access to members-only events.

"As our parks continue to lead the industry in performance, we are working with existing and new franchisees to help maximize the current market's potential," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development. "As high performing franchisees, we are excited to work with this group to open a new Sky Zone in the key market of Southern California."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 350,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

