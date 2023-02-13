Wealthspire Advisors Names Channing Olson Head of Integration and Project Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthspire Advisors LLC, an NFP company and independent registered investment adviser, has appointed Channing Olson as Head of Integration and Project Management. Olson will oversee the integration of firms that join Wealthspire Advisors. Additionally, she will manage strategic initiatives and projects and elevate communication throughout the entire firm.

Olson has direct experience with Wealthspire's integration process, having joined from an acquired firm, Private Ocean, and being actively involved in multiple integrations since joining. Prior to joining Private Ocean, Olson managed operations and marketing for a corporate consulting firm focused on accountability and culture management training for Fortune 1000 organizations. She also worked in operations for a top-ten international law firm.

"As we continue to engage in thoughtful M&A as part of our firm's growth strategy, Channing's role will greatly enhance the integration process by providing more focused support to those who are actively involved and improving the overall experience for staff who join," said Hoyt Stastney, Head of M&A at Wealthspire Advisors. "Channing knows firsthand what needs to happen in order for these integrations to be successful, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team."

"Investing in this area is a strategic advantage for us and a true differentiator in the M&A space," said Olson. "It's exciting to be in a role where I can leverage my expertise in change management and culture to emphasize our focus on our people and our clients."

Across its entities, Wealthspire Advisors currently oversees approximately $18.77 billion of assets under management* throughout 19 offices in 10 states.

About Wealthspire Advisors

Wealthspire Advisors is an independent registered investment advisor that oversees, across its entities, 19 offices in 10 states throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and West Coast. We are fiduciary advisors who value connecting all parts of a client's financial life to deliver thoughtful, collaborative strategies that optimize their finances and fulfill their aspirations. Wealthspire Advisors acts as a wealth manager, investment advisor, consultant, and constant partner in helping clients gain confidence in their financial futures. For more information on Wealthspire Advisors, please visit www.wealthspire.com .

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

*Assets under management as of 12/31/2022.

Wealthspire Advisors is the common brand and trade name used by Wealthspire Advisors LLC and Private Ocean, LLC, separate registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of NFP Corp.

This information should not be construed as a recommendation, offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy a particular security or investment strategy. The commentary provided is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal, or tax advice. While the information is deemed reliable, Wealthspire Advisors cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, or suitability for any purpose, and makes no warranties with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. © 2023 Wealthspire Advisors

