Zenvia launches integration of ChatGPT to its mass texting service solution

Zenvia Attraction elaborates more assertive message suggestions when allied with the artificial intelligence tool, generating gains of scale

SÃO PAULO, February 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today launched the integration of its mass texting service solution, Zenvia Attraction, with ChatGPT (GPT-3) via API.

Zenvia Attraction, a SaaS tool that leverages the relationship of companies with their customers, can now provide increasingly personalized and efficient suggestions in the elaboration of messages.

Companies are seeking novel ways to connect with their customers, in more effective and customized ways, and omnichannel communication is becoming one of the main strategies to achieve this goal. In this context, Zenvia has stood out as a leader in the CX market in Latin America. Founded in 2003, the company aims at empowering companies to create unique experiences for their end customers, throughout the entire journey, in their preferred channels, such as SMS, WhatsApp, emails and others.

Zenvia Attraction is the solution that helps companies easily create valuable campaigns by triggering mass communications, impacting customers across multiple channels, and maximizing their business results. In addition, the solution provides capabilities to gain insights from reports and segment the contact base, which allows companies to personalize their messages and reach their customers more effectively.

With the integration of Zenvia Attraction with ChatGPT, the solution offers a new layer of personalization and efficiency in communication campaigns, suggesting message content based on the company's name and/or brand and the purpose of the message. This represents gains of scale, since it saves time and effort for companies: GPT-3 can automatically generate texts, and also helps improve the quality and assertiveness of the messages sent.

Leading the transformation in the CX world, Zenvia already foresees many possibilities to enhance its customers' experiences and journeys with the use of GPT-3 in its solution portfolio.

"This path of evolution is continuous and constant. Knowing how to connect artificial intelligence in an appropriate way to deliver the best customer experience, so that each contact with the brand is positively unique, is one of our main goals. This step is extremely important to reinforce our strategy," says Roberto Aran, Zenvia's Portfolio Director.

Contacts

Investor Relations Caio Figueiredo Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – Grayling Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – lucia.domville@grayling.com Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com

About ZENVIA

With operations throughout Latin America and nearly 14,000 clients, ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication, and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is based solely on currently available information, which is subject to change. These preliminary operating results constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control. Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

View original content:

SOURCE Zenvia