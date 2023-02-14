Bright Pattern Contact Center Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Bright Pattern Contact Center, capable of easily integrating with Microsoft business solutions, is now available on the Microsoft AppSource.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , the highest-rated cloud contact center software provider, today announced the availability of Bright Pattern Contact Center on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Bright Pattern is officially listed on Microsoft AppSource, with integrations with all major Microsoft solutions.

Bright Pattern's AI-powered, omnichannel contact center solution integrates with Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Teams , and Microsoft Azure Cloud to create a Microsoft contact center solution that is perfect for anyone looking to deliver seamless customer experiences while integrating their Microsoft solutions. Bright Pattern's omnichannel contact center solution offers enterprise class functionality and enables organizations to easily connect and communicate with clients through the entire customer journey. By utilizing the actionable intelligence of your Microsoft Dynamics 365 environment, you can provide your agents with real-time access to customer information, improving agent productivity and efficiency. This, in turn, improves your overall customer experience.

Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, added: "We are excited to be part of the Microsoft marketplace. With our omnichannel contact center solution and its tight integrations with Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Teams, and the Azure Cloud, we aim to help companies grow their customer relationships and sell at scale. Today, we are working together with customers, including the world's largest YMCA, and our inclusion in the marketplace will allow us to extend our Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center to more customers globally."

Toby Bowers, General Manager of the Business Applications Group with Microsoft Corporation, said, "We're happy to welcome Bright Pattern to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Bright Pattern Contact Center from Bright Pattern to help customers meet their needs faster."

About Bright Pattern

With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews .Bright Pattern provides simple yet powerful omnichannel conversations across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers on any channel.

