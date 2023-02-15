Deltek Named One of America's Best Mid-Sized Employers by Forbes for the Second Year in a Row

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Employers. This prestigious award presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. – the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider – ranked 500 mid-sized American companies for their dedication to company culture based on employee survey feedback. Deltek is listed at #229 among the 500 mid-sized businesses and is one of the top IT, Internet, Software & Services companies in the nation to make this year's list.

To determine the list, Statista anonymously surveyed 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their companies on factors such as diversity, equity & inclusion, working conditions, development opportunities and compensation, as well as their likelihood to recommend their employer to friends and family. Using this data, Forbes comprised a final list of midsized employers (companies containing anywhere from 1,000 to 5,000 employees) that received the most recommendations.

"Being recognized for the second time by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers further solidifies what Deltek has always known to be true – that our people are our greatest asset," said Mike Corkery, Deltek President & CEO. "Our employees around the globe create our unmatched culture, and I am very proud to lead a team of such passionate and driven individuals. We continue investing in our team, so that each employee can have a career that is challenging and rewarding, allowing them to learn new skills while growing personally and professionally. We are honored to be included in this incredible list of companies – and we look forward to maintaining this same level of excellence in the future."

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

