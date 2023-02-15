Learning Pool Is Officially One of UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing 2023

OXFORD, U.K., Feb 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool , a strategic leader in global eLearning, has officially been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing (2023) by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Global organizations across dozens of industries choose Learning Pool for its innovative learning platform, which combines integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight into every learner’s performance readiness. The company’s passion for learning and commitment to data-driven outcomes is why they stay. (PRNewswire)

Great Place to Work's culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people's holistic experiences of wellbeing at work to determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver a consistent employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

"Learning Pool has always recognised prioritising staff wellbeing, incorporating it into our business culture and practices," Learning Pool Chief Human Resources Officer Louise McElvaney says. "Our ultimate goals centre around having a happy, engaged workforce, providing everyone a chance to grow and develop in their careers and ensuring first-rate customer satisfaction via a collaborative and relationship-based partnership. This approach fosters outstanding commitment from our team and long-term positive business outcomes. We are delighted to be recognised for our efforts here as a UK Best Workplace for Wellbeing."

In addition to bonus payments and various monetary benefits, rewards include continuous tokens of gratitude, such as meals out for the team and their families, in-house yoga, wellbeing sessions, gym memberships and fresh fruit deliveries to the offices. Some further standout initiatives include Learning Pool having life assurance for every member of its team, with a wealth of resources, such as free access to cognitive behavioural therapy sessions, 24-hour counselling services, guidance on financial matters and a death in service payment.

Staff members also enjoy extended support for corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and other such passions, including two paid days off annually to volunteer their time at a charity of their choice and matched contributions to any money raised. The company has also just launched an ambitious new initiative, Learning Pooloza , where it's pausing business to offer 3,500 hours of voluntary support in a single day with its entire workforce.

"At the heart of every organisation are its people and looking after their wellbeing should be much more than a package of impressive perks on a careers website," explains Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "We know when employees feel genuinely content and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive. Now in our second year of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, we're once again able to showcase the leading organisations providing cultures conducive to outstanding psychological, physical and social wellbeing. A huge congratulations to Learning Pool for making this prestigious list."

