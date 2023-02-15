MARS CELEBRATES THE RETURN OF FAN FAVORITE FLAVOR: SNICKERS® ROCKIN' NUT ROAD

SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road is a delicious twist on the classic SNICKERS flavor that fans can't get enough of

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNICKERS®, proudly part of Mars, announced that fan-favorite SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road is returning to store shelves later this month, in a move that is set to delight SNICKERS fans across the country.

SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road is packed with roasted almonds and delicious marshmallow-flavored nougat, paired with silky caramel and all covered in rich dark chocolate to create a delectably delicious variation of the satisfying SNICKERS fans know and love.

"At Mars, we are consumer obsessed. Fans have shared their love for SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road and called for the return of this delicious, one-of-a-kind flavor," said Martin Terwilliger, Senior Director of Marketing, Mars Wrigley. "There's nothing like being able to excite our fans with the return of a product so many of them have requested. We are delighted to create moments of everyday happiness by bringing back SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road, a deeply satisfying treat, with the taste and texture only SNICKERS can provide."

SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road will be available at retailers nationwide later this month and will be available in Single (1.41 ounces), Share Size (2.82 ounces) and Sharing Size Pack (7.70 ounces) sizes. To learn more about SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road bars, be sure to follow SNICKERS on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

