Spencer's Launches 2023 "Boobies Make Me Smile" Campaign to Raise Funds for Fight Against Young Adult Cancer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twice a year, Spencer's – the ultimate retail destination for the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel – rallies associates and guests of its 680 nationwide locations around one goal: to raise funds for the fight against young adult cancer. Through its Boobies Make Me Smile Foundation and generous shopper donations, Spencer's has exceeded $11 million in funds raised to-date to support three partner organizations doing crucial work to combat young adult cancer, Young Survival Coalition (YSC), "F" Cancer , and Stupid Cancer .

Following the 2022 success of raising a record-breaking $1.2 million dollars, Spencer's this month kicked off the first of its 2023 Boobies Make Me Smile Campaign. With the help of the brand's passionate and devoted store associates, Spencer's is giving guests a variety of ways to support this year, including at the register in-store or during checkout at Spencers.com . Since giving back is always in style, those who donate $2 or more will receive a limited-edition commemorative bracelet as a special thank you from the brand.

Since its 2008 founding, Boobies Make Me Smile has helped fund dozens of young adult cancer education, prevention, and recovery programs as well as conventions, reaching out to multitudes of individuals.

"Reinforcing that we are all human, is a core value to us at Spencer's. The work being done by our partner organizations helps bring important human aspects and normalcy to young adults navigating a challenging time in their lives," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spencer's. "I am humbled by the continued efforts of our store associates and generous guests, without them we wouldn't be able to make this impact."

100% of proceeds directly support the efforts of the foundation's partner organizations who are dedicated to providing resources to those impacted by young adult cancer. As Stupid Cancer puts it, together, we "make the club you didn't ask to join suck a little less."

To learn more about how you can make a difference, check out Boobies Make Me Smile Foundation online here.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit @Spencers on social or online at spencersonline.com to locate the nearest store.

About Young Survival Coalition

YSC, Young survival coalition Donations support YSC's Annual Summit, bringing together women affected by breast cancer. The organization also supports Face 2 Face Networking, connecting young woman with breast cancer.

About "F" Cancer

"F" Cancer donations support the Dyin 2 Live program, giving cancer patients a once in a lifetime experience to bring inspiration, joy and hope while they continue in their fight against cancer.

About Stupid Cancer

Stupid Cancer donations support CancerCon, the leading event for young adult cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. Stupid Cancer programming which empowers everyone affected by adolescent and young adult cancer by ending isolation and building community.

