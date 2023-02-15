Finance leader David Rudow brings experience leading high-growth companies to Unite Us

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration, welcomes finance leader David Rudow to serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Unite Us Names David Rudow as Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

Unite Us Names Finance Leader David Rudow as Chief Financial Officer

Rudow joins Unite Us at a pivotal time for the company as it continues to scale its cross-sector collaboration software nationwide. Rudow will lead Unite Us' finance organization and financial activities in his new role, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit, and treasury.

After serving honorably in the United States Air Force, Rudow obtained his B.S.B.A. in accounting from the University of Illinois, Chicago and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He served most recently as CFO at nCino, a cloud-based software company focused on the financial services sector taking the company public in 2020.

For more than 20 years, Rudow spearheaded financial growth for several companies while serving in senior leadership positions, including Senior Vice President at CentralSquare Technologies and Senior Analysts roles for several leading investment banking and asset management firms. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and previously worked at KPMG and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

"Adding a strategic finance leader with the breadth of experience of David Rudow to our team will help us to grow and execute our vision," said Dan Brillman, CEO and Co-Founder of Unite Us. "His strong track record, success in leading a public offering and proven ability to scale and grow finance teams makes David the right person for the job, and we look forward to the partnership."

Rudow joins Unite Us after a year of increased community impact and product innovation. He will play a key role in helping the company further its mission to ensure customers, communities and stakeholders have the solutions they need to work together and improve people's health and well-being.

"As a military veteran, I am thrilled to be joining a company with a mission of service that aligns so closely with my own values and to use my experience of growing and leading a finance organization in the public markets to help the company continue on its growth trajectory as a category leader," said David Rudow, Chief Finance Officer, Unite Us.

Learn more about David Rudow and Unite Us at UniteUs.com .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies and predicts social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Unite Us logo (PRNewsfoto/Unite Us) (PRNewswire)

