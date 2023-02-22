Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale to Keynote at Georgetown University

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the upcoming Women's History Month, triple Daytime Emmy-winning journalist, bestselling author, and speaker Gaby Natale has joined the roster of keynote speakers for the Women Entrepreneurs Forum in Georgetown University.

Picture credit: JuanFher Garzia Photography (PRNewswire)

The Women Entrepreneurs Forum (WEF) is a three-day platform of collaboration, motivation, business opportunities, and personal growth. This year's speakers include Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Nobel Peace Prize Ouided Bouchamaoui and French presidential candidate Segolene Royale along representatives from the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, IMF and Vital Voices, among other institutions.

"Breaking barriers and creating tools that would allow women to become PIONEERS in their own fields has always been at the core of my work as speaker, journalist, author and entrepreneur. That's why I am happy to join this powerful lineup of inspiring business leaders, mentors, changemakers, investors and social entrepreneurs from around the world", said Natale.

Women Entrepreneurs Forum (WEF) takes place annually in Washington D.C. with the purpose of connecting and bringing together renowned role models to give talks on various key issues. This event fosters learning, inspiration, and thought-provoking conversations.

"We are excited to welcome Gaby Natale at the Women Entrepreneurs Forum. She is a role model for all female entrepreneurs. Natale knows how to move the world forward with her voice and her actions", said Yanire Brana, director and founder of WEF.

The Women Entrepreneurs Forum (WEF) will take place March 29-31 in Washington DC at Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. For additional information, please visit: https://wefdc.org/ .

SOURCE AGANARmedia