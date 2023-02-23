The Emerald Triangle-Based Brand is the Official Cannabis Sponsor of New Herb Greene Photography Exhibition

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Family Farms is excited to announce it has been named the official Cannabis sponsor of The Haight Street Art Center's new exhibition, "The Haight-Ashbury Experience and the Pursuit of Happiness: The Photography of Herb Greene," celebrating San Francisco's pioneering rock photographer and icon of the 1960s counterculture.

Humboldt Family Farms Joins Haight Street Art Center in Celebration of 1960s Counterculture

Humboldt Family Farms works together with a collective of family-owned farms in California's legendary Humboldt region, curating some of the world's best sun-grown Cannabis.

Many of these same farmers, sparked by the counterculture of the 1960s, settled the Emerald Triangle and made Cannabis the staple of the region's economy it is known for worldwide. While Humboldt's Cannabis growers were developing the Cannabis culture that became synonymous with this time period, Greene was capturing the heart and soul of the biggest names of the music and art scene through his photography. With the exhibition celebrating art that embodies the spirit of the 60s and 70s, Humboldt Family Farms' commitment to honoring the roots of the Cannabis culture of that same generation offers the ultimate synergy.

"As the Cannabis industry is quickly leaning more and more toward "big business," with legalization on the rise, we at Humboldt Family Farms believe in continuing the traditions and ways of those who pioneered the space and helped make Humboldt County the Cannabis capital it has become," says Scott Vasterling, Founder of Humboldt Family Farms. "Just as we work to capture and preserve the legacy of those initial Cannabis farmers, Haight Street Art Center is conserving and commemorating the magic Herb Greene captured through his photography of the art and music icons that defined the generation. We're honored to come together to celebrate these two integral parts of the 1960s counterculture that have together influenced American lifestyle for decades."

In honor of the launch of the exhibition, Humboldt Family Farms, together with Nik Erikson of Full Moon Farms, have curated a special Private Reserve selection based on Emerald Cup and Golden Tarp winning strains. This same selection of small lot grows created for the Haight Street Art Center will be made available online as part of the Humboldt Family Farms Private Reserve delivery service, which offers an opportunity for members to try new premium strains direct from Humboldt farms to their door.

The exhibition opens tonight, February 23 from 5-9 p.m. with food, beverages and music where all attendees (21 and older) will receive a sampling of Humboldt Family Farms Cannabis products. Tickets are $20 for Haight Street Art Center members and $40 for non-members. Humboldt Family Farms will also be available to attendees of Haight Street Art Center's upcoming benefit, "An Evening with Bob Weir," where guests will get to enjoy a part of their night with the founding member of The Grateful Dead at their table and they can further immerse themselves in remembering the rich history of this generation.

For more information, or to purchase Cannabis direct from the legendary Emerald Triangle farmers, visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com .

About Humboldt Family Farms

Humboldt Family Farms offers the world's best Cannabis and Brands from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. – hand-curated and grown in sunshine by legacy farmers to provide optimum effect. Humboldt County's best farmers have come together to deliver the best sustainably grown, artisanal and hand-crafted Cannabis directly to your door. For more information visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com .

