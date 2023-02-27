GEARWRENCH, NASCAR DRIVER KEVIN HARVICK DONATE $25,000 IN TOOLS TO HIGH SCHOOL AUTO PROGRAM IN BAKERSFIELD, CA

Harvick visits alma mater to personally donate GEARWRENCH tools ahead of Auto Club Speedway race weekend

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEARWRENCH and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick teamed up this weekend to deliver a special donation to North High School in Bakersfield, C.A., where Harvick graduated in 1994. Harvick was on site to donate $25,000 of GEARWRENCH tools to the automotive shop program at his alma mater ahead of the Auto Club Speedway race weekend, where he drove the No. 4 GEARWRENCH car to a fifth-place finish in the last race at his home track. Harvick, currently driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, is set to retire from full-time NASCAR racing at the end of the 2023 season.

"It was great to get back home and see everyone at North High School," Harvick said. "I'm really proud of all the teachers and administrators who are a part of the school. They genuinely care.

"And I'm really proud of the fact that North High School promotes and values a well-rounded education – one that includes vocational training. Thanks to GEARWRENCH, more kids can be involved in their automotive program.

"Knowledge is power, and with an array of tools to tackle all kinds of projects, they're able to do more and learn more."

GEARWRENCH, a premier professional-grade hand tool brand for pros, mechanics, and auto techs worldwide, partnered with the Stewart-Haas Racing driver in 2022. Harvick was awarded the $25,000 tool donation as part of a 2022 promotion with GEARWRENCH and chose his high school to make that donation. The tool donation includes a multitude of award-winning GEARWRENCH automotive hand tools and storage options, most of which North High School teachers had to previously supply on their own.

"We are so truly grateful for the donation of these awesome tools and experience these students get to have from now on being part of the GEARWRENCH family," John Radman, automotive shop teacher at North High School said. "The students were so excited to meet Kevin and see what a big deal this was. It's really moved them into another level and really makes them feel like winners."

The donation comes full circle for Radman, who worked for Harvick's father, Mike, at his auto shop for four years sweeping floors and learning how to fix cars. With the GEARWRENCH tool donation, Radman is able to use that knowledge and pass it on to the students at North High School where there is an expectation of more than 200 students wanting to join the program.

GEARWRENCH will don livery on Harvick's No. 4 NASCAR Cup Series car four additional races throughout his final season in the sport. GEARWRENCH also has an extensive lineup of new products set to be released in 2023. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH ®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

