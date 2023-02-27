Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% brings superior Italian taste to the non-alcoholic category

Peroni Nastro Azzurro launches a new non-alcoholic lager offering the same crisp, refreshing taste and superior Italian quality as Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroni Nastro Azzurro is bringing its superior Italian taste to a new category that helps fans live every moment. Introducing Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%— a premium non-alcoholic lager. Created with moderation in mind, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is for drinkers looking to supplement their night with a beverage that prioritizes balance in drinking without compromising on taste.

Introducing Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%: Superior Italian Taste Now With 0.0% Alcohol (PRNewswire)

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is made with superior Italian ingredients including the same Nostrano dell'Isola maize grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in Northern Italy. Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% has been developed with an innovative dealcoholization process to deliver the superior taste that customers expect from Peroni Nastro Azzurro. In fact, consumer testing revealed that 90% of tasters felt the flavor matched that of Peroni Nastro Azzurro (Concept Product Research MMR).

The launch of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% marks the latest innovation in the non-alcoholic category for Molson Coors driven by consumer demand, with an increased market segment focused on moderation. According to a Nielsen study, the market for non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits grew more than 20% year-over-year from 2021 to 2022. Non-alcoholic beer accounted for the majority of sales at 85.3%. However, these consumers are not swearing off alcohol forever—82% of non-alcoholic drink buyers still purchase drinks that contain alcohol as well [1].

Peroni performance in the U.S. has been strong, ending 2022 with revenue up double digits according to IRI [2]. With Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% showing strong early performance in Europe, the product is primed to expand into the United States. The recent high performance of the brand in Europe combined with growth in above premium non-alcoholic beer sector were key elements in the decision to introduce Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to the U.S. market.

"We understand consumers are shifting lifestyle priorities, but they still want to enjoy the taste of a premium beer that captures all the same Italian passion and style of the original Peroni Nastro Azzurro," says Joy Ghosh, Vice President Marketing of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "We also plan to support our newest innovation of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% by bringing the product to a new, dynamic global sports fan base through an existing global strategic partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team. I can't think of another fan base that better matches Peroni's passion and flair."

Aston Martin Formula One™ Team enthusiasts are fierce and passionate loyalists to the racing world and the definition of living every moment to the fullest. As part of its existing global partnership, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team aim to help fans and beer drinkers everywhere feel the passion inside and bring the fast-paced excitement from inside the garage to locations all over the world.

Fans can look for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Aston Martin Formula One™ Team branded experiences at the Miami, Austin and Las Vegas races this year.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro is proud to be applying its Italian values of quality and craftsmanship to a non-alcoholic beer that still offers its signature taste. Must be 21+ to purchase. For more information on where you can find Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, please visit www.peroniUSlocator.com . Follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @PeroniUSA.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

[1] Non-alcoholic beverage trends in the US, NielsenIQ, 28 October 2022

[2] IRI US Food Rolling 13 weeks ending 1/8/23.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors