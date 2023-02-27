NBC's Titan Games winner and top CrossFit® contender joins TYR, one of the world's most recognizable athletic brands of swimming and fitness fame

#GirlsWhoEat is global call to challenge and detonate society's harmful expectations of female beauty: All women are capable of rising to the top

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR is proud to announce that Titan Games winner Dani Speegle has joined Team TYR. After a strong performance at Wodapalooza, she continues to make waves in the fitness competition industry and far beyond.

TYR Sport Signs Pro CrossFit Athlete Dani Speegle, Highlights #GirlsWhoEat Campaign to Empower All Women to Take on the World (PRNewswire)

Speegle's goals are clear and ambitious. She wants to excel on the competition floor and use her platform to empower women. The 4X CrossFit Games® athlete's focus and determination have proven to be the tools she needs to achieve all her goals. Speegle's campaign "Girls Who Eat" is a celebration of the female body's strength, resilience, and beauty. She's on a mission to love herself and empower women to love themselves in a world that is constantly telling women what to be.

"As women, we've been taught since childhood that we have to look, eat, talk, and dream a certain way – as well as stay within the limits that society had created for us in the past. But it's time for a new story," said Dani Speegle. "I'm done being defined by my appearance, and I know other women are too. Our bodies are beautiful because of what they can do, not what they look like. This is about a revolution of women ready to take on the world – and I'm proud to partner with TYR, a brand that supports individuals and athletes with similar missions and dreams."

Her performance at TYR Wodapalooza 2023 earned her a second-place finish in the Elite division. In last year's Games, Speegle left an impression on everyone watching as she won the sandbag clean with a 250-pound lift.

"Not only is Dani Speegle an incredible force in the competitive fitness world, but her broader mission to empower and inspire perfectly aligns with TYR's mission," said CEO of TYR Sport, Matt DiLorenzo. "Team TYR anticipates tremendous success for Dani and is honored to support her on her journey."

Since its inception more than three decades ago, TYR Sport has become one of the world's most recognizable swimming and fitness brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the American company has garnered industry success for performance-driven product technologies. Today, TYR has become synonymous with the most groundbreaking athletes and continues to be the choice of champions.

About TYR

Named for TYR the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, we're a company built on commitment and discipline. We've been pushing the limits of innovation to propel athletes to their absolute best for over 35 years. Whether it's personal records or world championships, we have the hard-earned hardware to back it up. For more information, please visit TYR.com.

