Colt Data Centre Services breaks ground on new London 4 Data Centre in Hayes

Colt DCS extends its UK offering with new data centre in Hayes, West London

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale data centre solutions, has commenced with the construction of its next hyperscale data centre with a ground-breaking ceremony in London to celebrate the latest project milestone.

The London 4 Data Centre development located in Hayes, West London, will include two state of the art data centre buildings and significant enhancements to landscaping that will revitalise the site and adjacent area. These facilities will provide 57MW of IT power and will mark Colt DCS' third and fourth hyperscale data centres in the London vicinity that can support the requirements of large enterprises and cloud service providers. In addition, there is further land on the site to develop a third 30MW IT power data centre.

Protecting against climate change is at the core of Colt DCS' industry-leading sustainability approach. The data centre buildings at Hayes will include a range of measures to ensure high levels of sustainability such as the use of 100% renewable energy, heat pump technology, and back-up biodiesel powered generators.

London 4 Data Centre will provide a major boost to the local economy through the creation of around 230 permanent jobs, 350 constructions jobs and 50 apprenticeships. Colt DCS is committed to delivering ongoing social value in the surrounding area by working with local schools to create an understanding of, and pathway to, jobs in the technology sector.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS commented, "We are extremely excited to announce the ground-breaking of our newest data centre in London. We worked closely with the local community and stakeholders through the planning process to intricately shape all aspects of this development, to outline the economic benefits it will bring, and to explain the critical role that data centres play in all of our daily lives and most importantly what opportunities this brings for the local communities.

"Colt DCS will operate the data centre once it is complete, we very much see ourselves as part of the local community. That's why we wanted to share this significant moment with all the key stakeholders we have worked with along the way, including local schools and other neighbours with whom we are building long term partnerships to deliver social value in the area. This is truly an exciting journey for us all," added Richard Wellbrock, VP Real Estate at Colt DCS.

About Colt DCS

Colt DCS provides true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 14 state of the art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data center operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions, and we are working on developing our long-term targets and Net-Zero strategy.

