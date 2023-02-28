Jacent Doubles Down on Movista's Retail Execution Software

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacent, a strategic merchandising partner for North American retailers and leader in impulse merchandising, has expanded their technology partnership with retail execution software provider Movista. This expansion reaffirms the importance of quality replenishment and flawless in-store execution.

Movista Inc., the retail workforce solution. (PRNewsfoto/Movista) (PRNewswire)

Jacent operates the largest impulse-item distribution network in the U.S. and Canada. The company procures, warehouses, ships, and merchandises over 1,000 items to 15,000 retail stores. With nearly 1,600 field reps completing almost 300,000 store visits in a year, Jacent relies on dedicated retail execution software to streamline their daily activities, replenish stock, and place new orders.

With Movista, Jacent's field teams can execute their store-related work (timestamps, store check-ins, location- and task-specific media access, order submissions, photo sharing, and more) through a single mobile app, saving them time and aiding in productivity. In addition, field team leaders can coordinate, automate, track, and measure their teams' activity in and between stores from a centralized desktop work hub, giving them full, real-time visibility of all execution-phase work.

"We take great pride in helping retailers and manufacturers achieve higher sales through our expertise in cross-merchandising. As both a distributor and merchandiser of impulse products, our teams have a wide array of planning and execution needs designed to inspire shoppers and increase basket size," said Jim Deighan, SVP of Merchandising Services at Jacent. "We are pleased to continue our partnership with Movista."

"With shoppers spending less on non-essentials amid high inflation and economic concerns, precise product placement and merchandising execution has never been more important," added Eric Wilson, Chief Customer Officer at Movista. "Jacent has unique requirements for managing their complex distribution network and seasonally changing product assortment. We are proud to be their trusted technology partner and look forward to continuing to help them deliver real revenue impact to their clients for years to come."

About Jacent

Jacent is a strategic merchandising partner to North American retailers. Headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, Jacent was formed in 2016 by the merger of LaMi and ATA Retail Services, Inc., two pioneers in impulse merchandising. Jacent currently serves more than 15,000 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada, with distribution centers in Canada, Arizona, and New Jersey. By connecting shoppers with the right items and driving incremental sales for retailers, Jacent plays a vital role in the customer experience and retail landscape. For more information, visit www.jacentretail.com

About Movista

Movista is an enterprise-grade retail execution SaaS company that empowers store and field teams to easily orchestrate in-store work and improve on-shelf availability. We are revolutionizing the way retail teams collaborate so they can execute flawlessly in today's dynamic store environment. Our solution unifies all key execution functionality into a single integrated desktop/mobile work hub that improves workforce productivity and in-store item management. Learn more at www.movista.com, and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest retail insights.

